Man with knife threatens to behead deputies, authorities say

A 29-year-old man was arrested on felony charges early Tuesday is accused of threatening a couple with a knife and later threatening to behead two Garland County sheriff's deputies who responded.

Timothy Lee Winters, 29, was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 6 a.m. and charged with four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, each punishable by up to six years in prison.

Winters, who lists no prior felony history, was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is set to appear Sept. 13 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 12:30 a.m., Cpl. Devyn Hollaway and Deputy Richard Garrett were dispatched to a residence on Rockcliff Circle regarding a 911 call about a suspicious person.

The caller told them she heard a knock on her door and when her husband answered it they saw a male standing on their porch, holding a knife. The man reportedly stated he was going to kill both of them.

They closed the door and said the man stayed on their porch "talking to himself" while holding the knife.

Garrett responded to the area first and as he turned off Spring Valley Road onto Rockcliff a male holding a knife walked up to the passenger side of his unit and tapped the knife on his window. Garrett exited the vehicle and the man, later identified as Winters, ran and got in a camper located at 112 Spring Valley.

Garrett and Hollaway approached the camper to try to make contact. Periodically, Winters emerged from a back room and told the deputies he was "going to cut their heads off."

Hollaway was able to identify the man as Winters based on previous calls to that residence, according to authorities. As the deputies continued to try to talk to Winters through the windows, Winters reportedly told Hollaway he "wanted to cut my head off," and that "the guy at the window," referring to Garrett, was "going to die."

Cpl. Matt Cogburn and deputy Randy Rowe with the sheriff’s office’s negotiations team responded and attempted to make contact with Winters. At one point, he reportedly stated he wanted to watch Cogburn's "blood drain" and also claimed to have a shotgun and that "he had the authority to use it" on the deputies.

Rowe said he heard Winters say at one point he was "sorry about the people down the street" and "sorry for what he did."

The Garland County Tactical Response Team was called in and obtained a search warrant for the residence. They took Winters into custody and transported him to the county jail, where he remained Wednesday, an online inmate roster indicates.