Measure on development changes to resolution, gets council backing

The Pine Bluff City Council passed two resolutions Monday supporting future development and construction while denying an effort to force such developments to get approval from a separate city department.

The proposed ordinance that was put forth to require development projects to get approval from the Economic and Community Development Department was later changed to a resolution, which was amended and approved after some debate.

The purpose of the resolution, as it was originally written, was to create the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Collaborative Group. The group would be composed of UAPB Business Incubator; The Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas; Go Forward Pine Bluff; Delta Rhythm and Bayous, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Natural Trails Taskforce; Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission; and Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

According to the resolution, there is no single group that acts to synthesize and coordinate downtown development plans. Having all of the plans go through the Economic and Community Development Department was seen as a way to have some over-arching oversight.

But the resolution got little support. Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Dr. Ryan Watley did not favor the resolution because it added a layer to the process involving development.

"It will do nothing more than delay the current projects," he said. "Community Development has a backlog of projects, including the Streetscape project, the Townsend Park Division, bridges and new construction. When the infrastructure bill comes down, they will also be handed that."

Council member Joni Alexander said she also did not agree with the language in the resolution and requested amendments to it that made the Economic and Community Development Department an equal partner with other entities putting forth development projects instead of having the department oversee those projects.

"Right now, the city has three plans. GFPB has a plan, Delta Rhythm and Blues has a plan...there are several downtown plans from different entities," said Alexander. "Everyone has ideas for Main Street; we're just making sure we save money and utilize resources, bringing them together."

Mayor Shirley Washington said she felt like the Economic and Community Development Department was already stressed.

"I don't think we need to add any more responsibilities to that department," said Washington.

Currently, all development projects are reviewed by the Planning Commission and then go through inspection and zoning, which is then vetted through the City Council Planning and Development Committee. That committee then sends the request to the full council for approval.

Council member Glen Brown Sr. said the Economic and Community Development Department was an important part of the municipal government of the city, unlike other entities, and he didn't want to approve the requested amendments, which he voted against.

The amendments were passed, however, and the resolution was approved.

One of the developmental projects discussed was the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District.

The council voted unanimously to support a resolution acknowledging Pine Bluff's national, regional and state heritage trails and the narratives related to Pine Bluff.

Jimmy Cunningham, executive director of Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance, said he worked with the A&P Commission and the Pine Bluff National Heritage Trails Task Force to put together the master plan for the Delta Rhythm and Bayou Cultural District, which was adopted into a resolution by the city council in October 2017.

The strategic plan, beginning at Fourth Avenue and State Street all the way through Saracen Landing, would include the National Civil Rights Trail, Trail of Tears, National Underground Network to Freedom, Equal Justice Institute's Community Remembrance Program, and the Americana Music Triangle, just to name a few.

"It includes some things that we believe will capture the cultural heritage tourism market that we are missing out on and have been missing out on for some time," said Cunningham.

Saracen Casino Chief Market Officer Carlton Saffa said in a letter of support that they have taken on the position of a community partner in Pine Bluff and if asked for their opinion, they would support utilizing additional resources realized as the result of their extensive operations toward the Rhythm and Bayous projects.

"We are proud of our tax contribution and would not object to the Advertising and Promotion revenues from Saracen being specified and discussed," said Saffa. "Given an option, as a destination drawing 150,000 people a month through its doors, we would be remiss to not support initiatives which would create an additional attraction to Pine Bluff, especially one honoring our incredible shared history and land."

Council member Ivan Whitfield, who said he was convinced by the importance of the development after experiencing the historic trail himself, said he believes the history will help save Pine Bluff.

"This is missing in our community and is something that will bring people back to the community to visit," said Whitfield.

The second development resolution to construct a restaurant and retail district on Sixth Avenue and Main Street didn't gain the same support from all council members.

The resolution states that Go Forward Pine Bluff has identified the existing plaza across the street from the library as the prime location for retail and restaurant incubators that are accented with performing and visual arts.

During a stakeholder meeting in April, Watley presented the proposal, which received support from the public and private sectors.

According to Watley, the original resolution included language that requested the city of Pine Bluff to match the $3 million dollars that is currently being raised by GFPB.

Council member Whitfield said he did not agree with putting all money into one area and one ward, and he had concerns about the legality of the city being able to match funds.

"We proposed that we would raise $3 million of private equity for this project and today I'm proud to announce we have raised $2 million in private funds for this project," said Watley. "The original request asked for $3 million matching funds from the city. From that meeting to now, the resolution changed to where that money was taken out of it and you have what you have today."

According to council member Bruce Lockett, who sponsored the resolution to support the GFPB project, the money was removed because legally the city could not give a private entity $3 million with no oversight.

"There was no way to honor his request," said Lockett, in a follow-up interview. "He doesn't have site control and the city doesn't have a program in place to support."

According to city attorney Althea Scott, the city cannot arbitrarily say it is going to match $3 million dollars of taxpayer's money without knowing how that money is going to be spent.

"It has to be spent in accordance with the constitution," said Scott, who said some structures, like an amphitheater, the city could support, but she has to see the completed documents to decide. "It has to be in compliance with the constitution, can't be used as an inducement to get more funds, or you can't use public funds for private entities," she said.

Alderman Brown Sr. said he didn't see the need to do the project right away and the council needed to take the "wait and see" approach.

Said Watley: "The design square will give entrepreneurs and culinary retail, visual and performing arts access to commercial space where they can trade."

Watley added that the square was already approved and sent to Development and Planning. "This is an opportunity to bridge or to create that bridge for those hustling in their kitchens to a space that is structured," he said.

Lockett said the resolution only supports the concept of the downtown square but said both projects were good and both could go forward at the same time.

The resolution passed with aldermen Brown Sr. and Whitfield opposing it.

In other city business:

• A resolution to assist established non-profit after-school programs as part of a gang-reduction initiative in Pine Bluff, in collaboration with the Pine Bluff police chief, Jefferson County sheriff's office, and the Sixth Division judge, passed.

• Four resolutions authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Southeast Arkansas College, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc., Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and UAPB for services in administering the Advancing Health Literacy Program passed.