• Chris Cuomo has told CNN viewers that he wasn't an adviser to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "I'm a brother." Then he detailed the advice he gave him -- including to resign. On Monday, back from vacation for his first day on the air since Andrew Cuomo's announcement, Chris Cuomo addressed the issues for what he said would be the last time. "I tried to do the right thing and I just want you all to know that," he said. Both the network and Cuomo, its "CNN Prime Time" host, have faced criticism for his interactions with his older brother, who announced last week that he would resign after a state attorney general's report detailing sexual harassment accusations against him. After a May report in The Washington Post that Chris Cuomo had joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother's advisers when the harassment allegations surfaced, Cuomo said that it was a mistake, saying on Monday that he did not do it again. "I was there to listen and offer my take," Cuomo said on air. "And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent -- own what you did, tell people what you'll try to do to be better, be contrite. Finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and your words are perceived." Chris Cuomo said he never reported on his brother's situation for CNN and never attempted to influence coverage. While he never imagined he would have to do it, "I did advise my brother to resign when the time came," he said. "It's never easy being in this business and coming from a political family," said Cuomo, son of the late Mario Cuomo, a three-term New York governor.

• U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten, have become parents, following a year-long quest to adopt a child. "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!" Pete Buttigieg, 39, tweeted. "The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us." Chasten, 32, an author and former teacher, tweeted: "Some news!" A spokeswoman for Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that she had no other information to share beyond the tweets. Pete and Chasten Buttigieg met on the dating app Hinge in 2015, when Pete Buttigieg was serving as mayor of South Bend, Ind., his hometown. The couple, who have been married for three years, had been trying to adopt for a year, taking part in parenting workshops. They were on lists that would allow them to receive a baby who had been abandoned or surrendered at short notice and also were seeking to be matched with a prospective mother. Several times they were close enough to have gone shopping for baby items and discussed names.