Nebraska man accused of setting fire to truck in Hot Springs

A Nebraska man arrested on a felony warrant Monday morning is accused of setting fire to another man's truck in June, reportedly burning himself severely in the process.

Ezekiel Lincoln Nickels, 32, who lists an Omaha, Neb. address, reportedly surrendered at the Garland County jail shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on a felony charge of arson, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Nickels was later released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear on Sept. 2 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 21, shortly after midnight, Hot Springs police and fire personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Halifax Street and arrived to find a white 1996 Ford truck engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire, which also caused damage to a 2020 Spartan bumper pull trailer parked beside it.

The owner of the truck told police he "heard tires screech outside" and looked out to see flames coming from the rear of his truck. The trailer belonged to the truck owner's son, who told police later that day he got information that a person he recently had problems with, identified as Nickels, was at a local hospital being treated for burns to his body.

On June 22, detectives spoke with Nickels' cousin, who was concerned about social media posts made by the truck owner's son that showed the burned truck and listed the cousin's residence as where Nickels was staying.

The cousin reportedly noted Nickels returned to his residence around 12:30 a.m. on June 21 and was in the kitchen "making loud noises" so he went to check on him. He said Nickels was "squirting water on himself" and had burns to the left side of his upper body and on the inside of his right hand. When he asked, Nickels told the cousin "the smoker blew up on him."

The cousin noted he went outside to check the smoker and found it was not damaged. He said he took Nickels to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for medical treatment of his burns. Nickels returned to the cousin's residence around 11 a.m. on June 22, got some of his belongings, loaded them in his truck and told his cousin he was "going to Nebraska."

On June 24, Detective Hunter Scott got a phone call from Nickels, who said the truck owner's son had been stealing his property and had keyed his truck. He said he had also made threats to kill Nickels and his family. He noted he had reported some of the incidents to the Garland County sheriff’s office, but did so under his now ex-girlfriend's name.

Nickels said "nothing was getting done" and that the man "continued to escalate in his behavior." Nickels reportedly admitted he went to the house where the man's truck was and threw a rock through the window. He then reportedly stated he poured gasoline in the truck and lit it on fire.

Nickels said he "knew what he was doing was wrong," but was worried what the man was going to do to him and was "constantly having to look over his shoulder" due to the man's repeated threats to kill him.