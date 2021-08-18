LR airport records

187,377 fliers in July

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in July surged to its highest level since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 187,377 travelers went through the Little Rock airport, the state's largest, last month. The figure was the highest passenger count since February 2020, when Clinton National tallied 151,122 passengers.

Last month's count represented a 155% increase from the 73,498 passengers who departed or arrived at the airport in July 2020. But the total fell short of July 2019 numbers when 214,953 passengers passed through Clinton National.

Passenger traffic for the year also is up big. The airport saw 885,537 passengers through the first seven months of the year, a 58% increase compared with the same period in 2019 when 562,043 passengers departed from or arrived at Clinton National.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Bentonville also saw passenger traffic jump.

A total of 133,695 passengers went through the airport in July, a 158% increase compared with the same month in 2020. Its passenger total for the first seven months of 2020 was 501,783, a 33% increase from the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

Insurer, bank to start

on LR headquarters

BancorpSouth Bank and its subsidiary, BXS Insurance Inc., are scheduled to break ground today on a northwest region headquarters for its insurance and banking operations in Arkansas and Missouri.

The four-story, 40,000-square-foot facility will be located at 17900 Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road across the street from The Promenade at Chenal shopping center. The headquarters will operate as a full-service bank and also include commercial lending, wealth management and mortgage services, according to a news release Tuesday.

The nearly 3.7-acre site was purchased for $3.58 million.

BancorpSouth, based in Tupelo, Miss., has about $28 billion in assets and operates 315 full-service branches in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Dillard's off as index

ends day down 10.93

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 685.04, down 10.93.

"Wall Street's indexes sold-off on Tuesday, after a disappointing U.S. retail sales report led by Home Depot's shares falling 4.5% on same-store-sales fell short of estimates for the first time in two years," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. fell 5.4% and USA Truck, Inc. shares fell 2.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.