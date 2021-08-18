No deal: Bentonville School Board rejects two land offers

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday declined two offers from developers for separate pieces of School District land.

Superintendent Debbie Jones presented the offers to the board and explained the administration's recommendation to turn them down. She said she was following a board directive that every offer the administration receives to buy land be presented to the board, regardless of whether administrators favor it.

Buffington Homes expressed interest in buying 1.94 acres on the western edge of the site on which the district is building its 13th elementary school, at the corner of Southwest Barron and Opal roads, for $80,000. Buffington Homes is developing land east of the site and wanted the additional land to square off tracts and aid in sidewalk connections to the school, according to district documents.

Site grading on that edge of the property is ongoing and if the district were to sell the land now, it would require a new grading plan to reflect the new boundary. That would delay the school's opening, currently scheduled for August 2022, Jones said.

Selling the land "might be something the board is not opposed to after we finish the construction of the building," Jones said.

The other offer was $55,000 per acre -- a total of nearly $4.5 million -- for 81 acres on Southwest Windmill Road. The offer came from Ray Residential Homes, according to Jones. The land is part of a 239-acre purchase the district made in 2008, Jones said.

"When you purchase land with taxpayer money, as we have done in this case, then the land must be bona fide on an arm's length basis, and the purchaser must pay fair market value," she said. "And so it's important should we decide to sell that piece of land, which is not currently for sale, that we make that transparent to the public, and that we receive at least three offers on the land to get three bids for a fair market value."

The land has not been advertised for sale, Jones said.

In other business, Tanya Sharp, chief operating officer, explained the process of naming the 13th elementary school.

That process will begin Sept. 15, when administrators will open a survey to provide the public a chance to suggest names. The survey will close Sept. 29, and board members will receive the results on Oct. 1, Sharp said.

The board will choose two names as finalists at its Oct. 20 meeting, then choose one of them at its Nov. 17 meeting, Sharp said.