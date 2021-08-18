North Little Rock police ID man fatally stabbed in Kroger parking lot

North Little Rock police have identified a man who was killed in a stabbing at a Kroger parking lot late Friday morning.

James Booth, 55, was stabbed multiple times in the torso in the parking lot of Kroger on 4401 Camp Robinson Road and died after he was rushed to a local hospital, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Officers identified Ethan Smith, 18, as a potential suspect and pursued him on foot before he forced entry into a nearby building, according to the release.

A resident at that address said Smith broke out a window and crawled into the house, saying he had “gotten into some s--- and needed help,” an arrest report said.

Smith is held in the Pulaski County jail without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony residential burglary, misdemeanor fleeing police and misdemeanor obstructing government operations, according to the inmate roster.