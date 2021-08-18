Northwest Arkansas Community College reinstates mask policy

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College employees, students and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors, the college announced Wednesday.

The mask requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in all college facilities, according to a college news release.

The decision to require masks is being made due to an increase in covid-19 cases and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask recommendations, according to the release.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors and in public to maximize protection from the virus and to prevent possibly spreading it to others, according to CDC's website.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 41, to 6,539 Tuesday. It was just the second time since February the toll rose by more than 40 in a single day. After setting a record Monday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 49, to 1,410. The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by five, to 328.

"Due to the alarming rise in covid-19 infections and our local hospitals at or near capacity, NWACC is taking steps to protect our employees, students and visitors. We will continue to monitor the legal and public health developments and update our policies as needed," said Evelyn Jorgenson, the college's president. "As a community college, we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe and our people protected and healthy."

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled Aug. 6 that Act 1002, a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, appears to be illegal and issued a preliminary injunction against it. The law therefore isn't in effect at the moment, prompting mask decisions throughout the state by school districts, colleges and universities, cities and counties.

Leadership will continue to monitor the legal challenge to Act 1002 and reassess face-covering requirements on a monthly basis, according to the release.

Along with wearing a face covering, college members and visitors are encouraged to follow other safety guidelines such as frequent hand washing, social distancing and getting vaccinated, according to the release.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. It enrolled 7,411 students last fall.