BASKETBALL

Beverley to T-Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that will bring veteran guard Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) to Minnesota in exchange for forward Juancho Hernangomez and guard Jarrett Culver, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. The deal provides a backup point guard to D'Angelo Russell for the Timberwolves in Beverley after they dealt Ricky Rubio to Cleveland for Taurean Prince. Beverley, a 33-year-old who played with the Clippers last season and was traded for the second time in a few days, would be the oldest player on the Timberwolves if they make no other moves this offseason. Beverley is set to make $14.3 million this season and become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Beverley spent the past four years with the Clippers before they traded him to the Grizzlies this week in a deal that sent Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe. Culver, the Timberwolves' No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from Texas Tech, averaged 5.3 points last season. Hernangomez averaged 7.2 points per game in 2020-21.

Embiid signs extension

The Philadelphia 76ers signed All-Star center Joel Embiid to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking Embiid through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because specific terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not made public. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver's Nikola Jokic and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA's super-max extension. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 draft, tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs. He played through the injury and has emerged as Philadelphia's franchise player. His new deal will start in 2023-24.

Bucks highlight Christmas

The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions. The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader on Tuesday, and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) and the Milwaukee Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day's games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday. Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas goes to Utah in the day's finale. The full season schedule will be released Friday afternoon, the NBA said. The league is returning to an 82-game season after playing a 72-game slate last season because of the pandemic. The Bucks will open the season against Brooklyn at home Oct. 17 in the first game of a nationally-televised doubleheader. The other game on the slate is the Lakers hosting the Warriors.

Moody scores 14

Moses Moody (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Golden State Warriors in a 84-76 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on the final day of the NBA Summer League on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Moody's dunk with 2:09 remaining tied the game at 74-74, but Vic Law's basket with 1:34 left gave the Lakers the lead, which they would not relinquish. In four Summer League games in Las Vegas, Moody, the Warriors' No. 14 pick in last month's NBA Draft, averaged 16.3 points on 42.9% shooting and 2.8 rebounds. Trevelin Queen led the Lakers with 21 points.

FOOTBALL

Adams agrees to deal

Jamal Adams became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Tuesday after signing a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks, which is expected to be worth up to $70 million and includes $38 million guaranteed. An eventual long-term deal with the Seahawks seemed a foregone conclusion when Seattle sent two first-round picks to the New York Jets last summer to land the multitalented safety. But negotiations on the contract were prolonged and eventually reached a stalemate -- until Tuesday. Adams said he never considered the idea of missing regular-season games, but his "hold in" during training camp went longer than most expected. In his first season with Seattle last year, Adams set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1/2. But he struggled at times in coverage and suffered significant hand and shoulder injuries that limited him as the season progressed. He appeared in 12 regular-season games and finished with 83 tackles and one forced fumble. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019 with the Jets.

TENNIS

Barty's match PPD

Wimbledon champion Ash Barty's second-round match in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday in Mason, Ohio, was postponed after two rain delays totaling five hours pushed back the schedule in the second full day of play. The match against qualifier Heather Watson would've been her first action in more than three weeks since she lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics. Among Tuesday's first-round winners were two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Coco Gauff on the women's side and Grigor Dimitrov, a former men's champion in Cincinnati. Gauff is scheduled to face second-ranked Naomi Osaka in the second round.