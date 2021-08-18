100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1921

BATESVILLE -- The First National Bank is remodeling its building which will be among the most modern and convenient in this section of the state. The new improvements include a large auditorium in the rear which will be at the disposal of farmers' organizations for a meeting place. There is also a ladies' restroom and other modern conveniences. New modern fixtures will be installed and every facility incorporated for the convenience of the public and dispatch of business.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1971

• Metropolitan Trust Co. Tuesday showed the North Little Rock Planning Commission and more than 125 angry citizens these plans for a 22-acre shopping center on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 67-167 and McCain Boulevard, across from McCain Mall Shopping Center now under construction. Justin Matthew III said. Woolco Department Store and Safeway grocery were ready to move in. Other plans call for a fabric shop, auto supply and drug stores and six other stores.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1996

JONESBORO -- The state Department of Human Resources wants a nonprofit learning center to repay more than $43,000 because of some questionable billing in 1993. State auditors met with officials from the Northeast Arkansas Comprehensive Learning Center over an audit of the center's finances.

10 years ago

Aug. 18, 2011

• The state has spent 85 percent of more than $3.1 billion in stimulus funding awarded by the federal government, according to a report that the Department of Finance and Administration presented Wednesday to a legislative committee. The report summarized spending through June 30 and said the money created 4,230 jobs in the most recent quarter in stimulus-funded programs overseen by the state. Jake Bleed, senior business analyst with the Department of Finance and Administration, said some stimulus money could continue to be spent in the state for years, depending on the requirements of the programs. Some committee members said they were concerned that the state might be on the hook for unemployment benefits to workers who lose jobs when stimulus-created programs expire.