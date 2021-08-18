LOW-CARB RECIPE: Pork chop, peach skillet speedy dish

This one-pan recipe marries sliced peaches with lean pork chops and savory seasonings for a flavorful weeknight dinner. Though it's meant to make the most of peak-season peaches, it can also be made any time of year using frozen fruit. And though it might seem like an unusual combo at first glance, you may find that it tastes of a familiar comfort. The sweet-savory-tangy elements usually found in barbecue sauce appear here but in lighter, fresher format. If you prefer, you can substitute boneless, skinless chicken breast for the pork.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Pork Chops and Peaches Skillet

1 pound ripe fresh peaches OR 1 (16-ounce) bag unsweetened frozen sliced peaches

1 ½ teaspoons sweet paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 boneless pork loin chops (about ¾-inch thick, 1 ¼ pounds total)

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup chicken broth or water

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

If using fresh peaches, bring a 4-quart pot of water to a boil and fill a large bowl with ice water. Using a paring knife, score the skin of each peach from end to end, without cutting into the flesh. Place the peaches in the boiling water for 30 seconds, then use a slotted spoon to transfer to the ice water for 30 seconds. Remove and discard the skins from the peaches, then halve the peaches, discard the pits and slice each peach into 8 slices.

In a small bowl, stir together the paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, salt and pepper until combined. Sprinkle the spice mixture onto both sides of the pork, rubbing it in slightly so it adheres.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the pork and reduce the heat to medium. Cook without moving the pork, until it is nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes, then flip each piece to brown the other side, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate.

Add the broth or water, vinegar and honey to the skillet and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve any browned bits in the pan. Add the peaches and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through and slightly softened, about 2 minutes (if using frozen peaches, it will take a few minutes longer). Return the pork to the pan with any accumulated juices, and cook, flipping the chops once, until the peaches have softened but still retain their shape, and the pork is cooked until slightly pink in the center and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Tear the basil leaves and scatter them on top right before serving.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (1 pork chop and about ½ cup sauce and peaches) contains approximately 305 calories, 22 g protein, 12 g fat, 16 g carbohydrate (14 g sugar), 94 mg cholesterol, 141 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1