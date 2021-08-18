PREP FOOTBALL: FS Northside claims narrow scrimmage win over Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Walker Catsavis was forced to scramble the first two times he tried to pass, and he eventually was stopped in Fort Smith Northside's backfield.

The third time proved to be the charm for the Grizzlies' senior quarterback.

Catsavis fired deep and hit Damari Smith for a 56-yard touchdown pass, and Northside held on to take a 7-6 victory over Bentonville West during Tuesday's preseason scrimmage at Wolverine Stadium.

"We're excited about him," Northside Coach Mike Falleur said of Catsavis, who started the Grizzlies' last three games at quarterback last year and emerged as the starter this summer. "He's got to get some experience. Listen, we made a lot of mistakes and we've got to correct them.

"We would move the ball, then get a holding penalty. We would move the ball, then snap the ball over the quarterback's head. We have to fix things, and this is why you do it."

Catsavis' pass to Smith came on Northside's sixth offensive play, and the Grizzlies were able to drive into Wolverines territory on two more occasions. The bad snap resulted in a 14-yard loss and thwarted that drive, while a holding penalty came after Northside had moved the ball inside the West 20.

West, meanwhile, struggled on its first two possessions before its offensive picked up momentum behind Jake Casey, one of four sophomore quarterbacks on the Wolverines' roster. Casey was clutch on a pair of fourth-down passes and engineered a 13-play, 90-yard scoring drive.

Casey hit Carson Morgan with a 22-yard pass on a fourth-and-5 play to keep the drive alive, then hit Ty Durham with an 8-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play after the Wolverines were given a second chance. Northside was flagged for pass interference on the previous play and gave Casey a chance to hit Durham just past the goal line and right at the pylon.

"He threw the ball, and he's working hard," West Coach Bryan Pratt said of Casey. "All of them are. We'll see if we can mold him and let him be the best he can be. He has a big-time work ethic and he's wanting to get better. That's a huge plus to have players like that."

The Wolverines had another chance to score and win the scrimmage after the defense forced a punt and took over at the Northside 47 with 1:05 remaining. Casey, however, threw a pair of incomplete passes before he overthrew Landon Grigg, and Grizzlies defensive back Jack Green picked up the interception at the West 5 with 48 seconds left.

"I thought we did OK at times," Pratt said. "The defense gave us a chance. Our special teams have to get better, and we didn't win special teams. We can't throw picks and we can't have turnovers, but those are things we can improve on and get better."

Both teams open their season next week as Northside travels to Fort Smith Southside for a Thursday game, while West plays Friday at home against Mansfield, Texas.

Shiloh Christian 35, Springdale 13

Two explosive plays early set the tone as the Saints rolled to a 35-0 lead before Springdale added a pair of late touchdowns in a two-quarter scrimmage at Champions Stadium.

Jacob Solomon took the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown, then Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom hit Cooper Hutchinson on a 98-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead. University of Arkansas commit Kaden Henley added a pair of touchdowns for the Saints including a 43-yard screen pass from Wisdom, who had three touchdown passes in the scrimmage.

"I was very pleased in the way that we attacked in all three phases," said Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. "We were very aggressive in the special teams game. The opening kickoff obviously set the tone and gave us the momentum, but I loved the way our offense attacked, too."

Springdale added a touchdown pass from Landon Phipps to Chris Cortez to put the Red'Dogs on the board, then later Nick Thompson added a short scoring run on the final play of the scrimmage.

"I think we've got a long way to go, but it was good for us. I mean Shiloh is a great team, a state champion team. They executed," Bulldogs Coach Brett Hobbs said. "It looked like we hadn't been in a game situation yet, which we haven't. So I think it was a great learning experience. The only way we can get better is to go back to work and keep working hard."

Springdale will host Van Buren in the regular-season opener next Friday, and Shiloh Christian will travel to Pea Ridge to open the regular season.

-- Chip Souza

Alma 21, FS Southside 14

The Airedales will take a lot of momentum into their season opener in two weeks after winning the varsity half of its benefit scrimmage.

After giving up scores on Southside's first two possessions, Alma scored the last two touchdowns for the final score.

"We settled in there," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "We did exactly what we were wanting to do. Our kids went toe-to-toe with a 7A-West high school. We've been talking about it since January. I don't care who you put on the field, we're going to go compete with them. We went a half with a 7A team, and that says a lot about us."

Junior quarterback Joe Trusty, who moved to Alma from Greenwood at Christmas, threw a pair of 2-yard touchdown passes to Matthew Schlegel and Connor Stacy for the only scores of the second quarter to rally the Airedales.

Southside breezed down the field on its opening two possessions.

Junior quarterback David Sorg was 10-for-12 passing for 65 yards on the opening series with a 4-yard scoring toss to Luke Wyatt.

After Alma running back Devin Poole scored, Sorg completed three straight passes for 70 yards and a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kent Carlisle on Southside's second possession.

Southside went scoreless on its final four varsity possessions, including interceptions on the next two and a pair of fourth-down stops.

Kevin Mills and Landon Burkhart picked off passes for the Airedales' defense.

"I was pleased with the offense, we just can't turn the ball over," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "I feel like we would have been up two scores if we don't turn it over, but that's part of the game. That's what we have to make sure we don't do."

Southside opens the season on Aug. 26 at home against cross-town rival Northside.

Alma travels to Van Buren on Sept. 3 for its season opener.

-- Leland Barclay

Greenwood 14, Fayetteville 14

Fayetteville used a late first-half touchdown to tie things up Tuesday night against Greenwood, but both Bulldog programs left Smith-Robinson Stadium with plenty of momentum.

Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike completed 15 of 22 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. His main targets were wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, who is committed to Oregon, and Dylan Kittell.

"He was solid," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said of Fike. "We had some learning experiences out here and can clean up and brush up. But you can tell with the experience and full summer, he is putting it together. Overall, I was happy with our play on both sides."

Sategna finished with five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Kittell added three catches for 79 yards and a score.

Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston finished 12 of 21 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Luke Brewer caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jackson Witherington, a move-in, carried the ball 6 times for 32 yards and a score.

"I felt like we came out a little star-struck at first," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "But we played better as the game went forward. We have plenty of stuff to work on after this one. There were a lot of positives. We had some young guys make mistakes, but we think they can help us at this level."

-- Harold McIlvain