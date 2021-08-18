The Recruiting Guy: Derrian Ford, future Razorback

Richard Davenport: This is The Recruiting Guy podcast, I'm Richard Davenport, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and WholeHogSports.com, and today I'm joined by Arkansas basketball commitment Derrian Ford and his father Darnell, two guys have gotten to know over the last couple years during the recruiting process and look forward to having their comments about Derrian's journey to being a Razorback. And first of all, guys, welcome to the show.

Derrian Ford: Thanks for having us. And we just want to give all glory to God for y'all giving us the opportunity to speak.

Darnell Ford: Thank you, thank you. Glad to be here today, Richard, glad.

Richard Davenport: All right. Derrian, let's go back to the official visit. What was your mindset going into the official visit at Arkansas, June 1-3? Did you kind of have an idea you were leaning towards Arkansas, and a good visit would maybe get you to jump on board? Where was your mind going into the visit, as far as the recruiting process itself?

Derrian Ford: Yes, I was leaning towards Arkansas. I just, it just felt like home, you know. I didn't get to do too many physical visits going to Arkansas, but the virtual visits that I had, and just being on the phone with them every day, it was just [an] amazing bond that we built over those past few months, and I just loved Arkansas from the moment I talked to them, and it was just a great feeling. And when I went up there it was just about me enjoying the moment and building a physical bond with the coaches, being able to talk to them and just enjoying the moment with my family because I know not every family gets to experience something like this

Richard Davenport: What point during the official visit did you start thinking, "Okay, I'm probably going to go ahead and pull the trigger at some point."

Derrian Ford: Right when I went up there. On our way up there, I knew where my mind was at. I love Arkansas, they're just an amazing organization and program and the community. They're so helpful with each other and you know, when you have something behind your back, it's a great feeling.

Richard Davenport: Darnell, when I was talking to you after the visit, all you could talk about is, yeah, this is a college program, but it's like an NBA-type franchise. It's ran like an NBA-type franchise. Kind of hit on that and tell us why you came to that conclusion.

Darnell Ford: Well, you know you can look at it now, as you know, we watched the summer league. Look at Coach Muss, I mean, man, he's so involved, ongoing supporting the guys, even after they leave the University of Arkansas. And when we went up there you know they was having a practice, and when I sit back, I was evaluating, I was just looking, I was saying, "Man this is like NBA-slash-college," because Coach Muss, he's a go-getter, kind of like I am. You know, when me and Derrian is training, you know, when he want it done, let's get it done. He knows what it takes. Look at what just happened—Moses, you know, he's a one-and-done. If you get in there, and Isaiah Joe, you know, just look at what he's done. And I like the way they do practice. I love all of the coaches, and right now we are in competition with Coach Maher right now, as we speak, me and Derrian. He sent us a video that we're not going to outwork him so Saturday we're going to send him a video showing that he won't outwork us. And it's a family bond, man and it's Coach Gus, Coach Clay, man, just go down the list. I was in love when I first got there, but don't get me wrong, we've built a lot of great relationships through the recruitment system with all other coaches, physical whereas the spiritual, too. You know, Coach Williams, man, still a good friend of ours, so I knew watching them and it's going to get better. It's going to get better, so the advice I'd give to any young man that has the opportunity to go there, I've seen it firsthand, you know, and Arkansas is going to take care of Arkansas, as well as Texas is going to take care of Texas, Florida take care of Florida. So, we love the state of Arkansas and we're going to represent it well, we're going to work hard.

Richard Davenport: Kind of hitting on that, Darnell, about Arkansas, is when a young man goes to the University of Arkansas, as a former Razorback, you see so many opportunities open up. How much of an influence did that have on you and Derrian?

Darnell Ford: It was a big influence. It was a big influence and it speaks for itself. Think about all the ones that went there, and even the ones that was in Arkansas, that chose to go other ways, which, you know, all of them are great kids. I just think on the thing, with Kel'el Ware. Great kid, awesome kid. We wanted him but, you know, he probably prayed about it. He's a, their family, great family. But, I know, when you go to the University of Arkansas, just think about, I might be a little bit off, Richard, but I think it's 19,326, that fan base, it's just so much support. Think about it, you know, and they love to win and that's something about, we love to win and Coach Muss, he interacts, all the coaches, not just Coach Muss, man. It was just, we sit down, my whole family, we was evaluating through all the interviews, they broke down Derrian, and I'm his father, and when they broke down, they showed me things I didn't know about Derrian. Then they showed me things where he can improve on, that we working on right now. We still have another year of high school, but we've been planning their workouts with ours. We’re going in, we watch what they do, because when he goes to Fayetteville, we don't want to go and get ready, we want to go there and be ready.

Richard Davenport: Derrian, what are some of the things you guys are working on that Coach Muss pointed out?

Derrian Ford: Just a lot of consistency, and already making, already knowing a pass before I get there and seeing the pass early. And just a lot of consistency, and just, just being focused. We're doing a lot, I'm doing a lot of focusing things, paying a lot of attention to detail, pick and rolls, and it's just a lot of paying attention to details and trying to improve my craft.

Richard Davenport: Let's talk about the activity after the commitment. I was looking at your commitment Tweet: 267 comments, 938 retweets, 3,700 likes. That is an abnormal amount of activity for a commitment in my years of doing this. The fan base was obviously very, very fired up about you being a Razorback. How much did that mean to you, and what was some of the comments from fans that might have caught your attention?

Derrian Ford: That's a great question, but like you said, having the abnormal attention right there with the likes and the retweets, that shocked me because, you know, looking at that I wouldn't expect it for me making just a post like that, and it was just an amazing feeling knowing that now, you know, I know what my plan is, I know where I'm going, I know what I got to do to get where I want to go and having Arkansas support the way they supported, it was just an amazing feeling. I just feel like I'm at home, and I'm glad that I stayed at home, I'm excited

Richard Davenport: What did that mean to you, Darnell, to see the fan base just, really, just blow up Twitter and social media.

Darnell Ford: It just showed true support. And I went through, and I read a few of them because I had time, and some of the things we got, Richard, were like "We glad you a Razorback, you're going to do good as a Razorback, we're going to support you," and, like I said, you know, Razorback fans, they expect the same thing I do as a dad. They expect to win, there’s no one going to outwork him. Like I say, and I told, I shared something with Coach Smart. Once they get there, and, you know, he has to learn the system. But going in early is going to help him a lot, but once Derrian learns the system, and I'm not just talking about basketball, I mean, you know, getting to class on time, making sure his grades up, being able to get up in the morning to make it to your class, just being an adult and being on his own. But we have so much support, Richard. Magnolia is a Razorback town, so the support that we got, man, I was overwhelmed, but we give all glory to God, because, you know, we ask God every day, you know, to guide his steps and to cover him. I'm going to miss him, you know. I just tell him this morning, "I don't know what I'm going to do while you're gone," but he has a little sister that's coming up, she's got a lot of work, but she's pushing hard, and he has another little brother, so I continue to train here, but the support we got, and then from, like, Coach Muss, he calls just, you know, he asks Derrian like, "What are you eating today, man? What you got going Derrian?" We looking at him as he's in Vegas, he might be back here in Fayetteville training, and man, it really impressed our family, all the support that Derrian got, and the people that was glad. So that's what I would advise that, if you have a chance, if you’re from Arkansas and you got to change to go to Fayetteville, because the ball is going to stop bouncing one day, and all the support afterwards that you can have is just overwhelming.

Richard Davenport: Okay, let's talk about Coach Muss. Obviously some of his videos, some of the things he puts out on social media is just just awesome. I'm a hard laugh, but some of the things he does I chuckle at. The one, the three times he benched after Derrian committed, that was a classic, and then obviously, yeah, it looked like he had, what, 400 pounds on the bench, Obviously, that was hilarious. But what was your reaction to that when you guys saw it?

Darnell Ford: Hey man, it was fun. Don't forget the boots, you know, he knows Derrian love his boots. You know, he loves his boots, and it shows, man, that hey, he pays attention. He's not just recruiting Derrian, he watches some of the little small things, you know, who would ever pay attention to when Derrian wears boots because he came, we was working out one night, and we was in boots, and I said "Well we need tennis shoes tonight," and [he said] "No, I can do it in boots." And it shows that the whole coaching staff, Coach Smart called me about video when Derrian was using the brick going across, it shows that the staff communicates hard work, they move fast. And Coach Muss, he texts me all the time. He texts me all positive things. You know, we know, sometimes it'll be, you know, you don't win, but you have to just stay focused and get the winning streak back, just like they did this past year. Coach Muss, he's excited, man, and Coach Gus and Coach Clay and Coach Smart, we, when we call and just talk, it's just like, we built the bond. But in the end, we know when he gets there, he's got to put in the work. And that's why we start now, because we want to make an impact, want to bring a national championship one day, that's our goal. We did that here in Magnolia and that's our goal for Fayetteville as well.

Richard Davenport: Derrian, did you know Coach Muss could bench 400 pounds three times?

Derrian Ford: I did not know that, I didn't know he was that strong.

Richard Davenport: Did they kind of give you a heads up of what they were planning to do after you committed?

Derrian Ford: They just told me they were going to do something special. And when we saw, we were just amazed, and it was just a moment, a great moment to cherish with each other.

Richard Davenport: Okay, I wrote a piece on your strength, because you already have college strength, and it's above average. I mean, last time we talked, I guess you'd done 11 reps at 225. Is that still true today or what?

Derrian Ford: Yeah, I'm at 13 now.

Richard Davenport: Oh, 13. Okay. And when I wrote that, you were at 11, and that was, and I think I pointed out, I think it was a 2020 draft, or 2020 NFL combine like two or three DBs and skill guys didn't even bench press 225 pounds 11 times. And that was about a year ago when you did 11 reps. Now you're up to 13. I saw you recently did 295, just talk about how important weight training is to you and your game.

Derrian Ford: My dad, he always had me in the weight room, and I think that has helped me a lot. Because, you know, some guys, they have a lot of talent, and a lot of ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball. But some, some part of the game they lack in is the strength, and I think one of the parts that helped me was my strength, because I'm able to get to the rim, and able to finish through contact, and dribbling the ball, if people are fouling me, I'm able to take the contact because my dad has prepared me for that for the coming years. And I'm just thankful to have, man, my dad says you know, to play where I'm trying to play, you got to have a body. You got to have a body. So we're focusing in on my body and trying to take care of it, and like before the interview, like, we were doing the treatments, so we've been taking a lot of care of my body and just focusing.

Richard Davenport: Can you hit on that? Because you, before the interview, we were talking about you, what, icing your knees or whatever?

Derrian Ford: Yes. Iced my knees, and later on, probably around in the evening I'll go take an ice bath.

Richard Davenport: Okay, that's got to be just, you see, back in my day, we didn't have that type of stuff. And obviously, there's a reason why you do an ice bath. Obviously, it's good for your body, but what's your thought process as you're putting your body into that ice bath? Because that's got to be just unbelievably painful.

Derrian Ford: Just always try, I'm trying to start in my mind, just everything I do is acting like a pro right now. Everything I do is acting like a pro. And so, when I get there, it'll just be normal, won't be anything new. And like my dad said, when I go to Fayetteville, they have an NBA-experienced staff, and I want to be ready. I don't want to try to get ready when I get there. I want to be ready, and my goal then is to go in there and make an impact, and whatever I need to do to help win, to help the team win. And so I've been trying to just act like a pro every day and been focusing a lot.

Richard Davenport: What are some of the things that maybe we haven't hit on that Coach Muss points out from his NBA experience, or the staff's NBA experience, as some of the things that the NBA has certain ways of doing things. Any other secret you can give us about the NBA lifestyle for an NBA player?

Derrian Ford: Well, I know, working out with Joe Justice, he gave me a lot of knowledge also, and he told me that when you get in the NBA you're basically, like, you're on your own, so you have to be prepared. And I'm just thankful for the circle that I got around me, and going Arkansas, I know they'll give me more information about playing at the next level, and I'm just happy to have that organization behind my back and Arkansas as a community behind my back, because when you have people behind your back, it just makes it so much, it makes life so much more easier that, you know, you have people to lean on when you're in a difficult situation or you need help with something. So I'm thankful for the people that I have around me.

Richard Davenport: Darnell, you kind of hit on this earlier. When Derrian travels to Fayetteville and he reports to Arkansas, there's going to be a void there, because obviously you guys have been together all of his life and you guys train, and he is so blessed to have a father that's involved and has the knowledge that you have. What's it mean to you to be able to share your insight and just have the experience of working out with your son at the same time?

Darnell Ford: That the good point is, you know, I've had a chance to play on the collegiate level, and I just, I would always fill him in on the do's and the don'ts, things that you can expect when you get there, and I just told him to stay focused and to go back to the point where you say "What can Coach Muss offer?" Coach Muss, he did like a mini interview for us with Derrian, like what the NBA players have to go through, some of the questions they would ask him, how to carry yourself, because it's more than just playing basketball. You got to be professional, and I sit and I listen to one of Moses Moody's interviews, and you could tell, this kid, I was just like, you know, I didn't think he was, you know, you wouldn't know he was a freshman if you didn't know he was a freshman. So basically, Coach Muss had him prepared. Well, the whole coaching staff, they had him prepared, you know, and plus, with his mom and dad, the way they raised him. I've had a chance to talk with the Moodys a lot, and I kind of, I know that I'm on the right track on the way we do it, because it's going to be, you know, you have to do interviews, you have to do workout, you have to be on time, certain things, and then when we did the visit, we were with Coach Muss and Derrian asked, "What's the life of an NBA player?" and Coach Muss was like, "You know, you're on your own. You know, it's a job now. When you sign a letter of intent to Fayetteville, that'll be your first initial signing of a job, you know, now this is your job, and you have to treat it as a job, and you have to be professional." So I think that's what's going to help, by going through Coach Muss and the whole coaching staff there, with Coach Smart, Coach Gus, Coach Clay, because Coach Smart, you know, he was just coming in, I think from New York, and he gave us a lot of insight on some things about, you know, being an NBA player, and like Derrian said earlier, sometimes it feels like you're by yourself, but it's a job. But I know the Razorback coaching staff will have him prepared for the basketball side, where he has to put in the work, but they'll also help him on the business side. Coach Muss, he gave us a lot of great info on that.

Richard Davenport: Guys, man, I enjoyed this. We could go another 30 minutes with no problem, but I know you got some more activity for today, workouts and you got to live your life and I appreciate you guys sharing some time with us and I know the Razorback fans will enjoy being able to hear, just life after an Arkansas commitment, so appreciate you guys.

Derrian Ford: Thanks for having us.

Darnell Ford: Thank you so much, so much, Richard.

Richard Davenport: All right.

Darnell Ford: Go Hogs!

Derrian Ford: Go Hogs!

Richard Davenport: All right. Thanks for listening to The Recruiting Guy podcast. This is Richard Davenport, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, WholeHogSports.com, look forward to next time.