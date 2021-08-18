Rogers man arrested in knife incident at Walmart

ROGERS -- A Rogers man armed with a knife was arrested Tuesday night at the Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street, according to police.

Keith Foster, the spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said police were called at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man pointing a knife at another person at the store.

Officers used bean bag rounds to take the Juan Furlan into custody, Foster said.

Furlan was treated and released from Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and then taken to the Benton County Jail.

Furlan was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to arrest. He was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.