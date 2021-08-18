Rogers School Board extends emergency covid-19 leave policy

ROGERS -- The School Board on Tuesday approved extending the emergency covid-19 leave policy for certified and classified staff members.

The board voted 7-0 in support of the leave extension at its monthly board meeting.

"This is really continuing the policy we had in the spring," said Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources. "The teachers, the staff are very appreciative," he said.

The leave will be available if an employee is recommended to quarantine because of exposure to covid-19 by the school district or the Arkansas Department of Health, an employee tests positive for the virus, an employee has symptoms of covid-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis, an employee is a probable close contact or an employee is caring for a dependent who's subject to a quarantine or isolation order, according to the policy.

Qualifying staff members' jobs must not be able to be performed remotely, according to the policy.

An employee who receives the emergency leave will be paid their full daily rate of pay, according to the policy. The emergency leave provided under the policy will be used for eligible leave before other forms of district-provided paid leave are used, including sick, personal and vacation leave.

The emergency leave policy will expire June 30, 2022, Hill said.

In other news, Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration, provided an update on the number of covid-19 cases in the district.

There were 68 active cases in the district Tuesday, comprised of 50 students and 18 staff members, he said.

Seven staff members and 134 students were experiencing quarantines Tuesday as well, Lee said.

Rogers has more than 15,000 students and about 2,000 staff members, administrators said.

The board also voted 7-0 to select Nabholz Construction Corp. of Rogers to serve as the construction management company to oversee a renovation project at Eastside Elementary.

The school at 505 E. New Hope Road was built in 1972 and serves about 480 students from prekindergarten through fifth grade, administrators said.

The project is planned to begin in June of 2022 and to conclude in October of 2023, Lee said.

The work will include a secure entrance to the front of the building; new flooring; new classroom cabinets and cubbies; new ceilings; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; new light fixtures with upgraded lighting; a fire alarm upgrade; kitchen improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act compliance improvements; a partial new roof; and enclosing a corridor to the gym, administrators said.

Hight Jackson Associates of Rogers is the architect for the project, Lee said.

Next steps for the project include developing a preliminary budget and preparing bid documents for subcontractors, according to board documents.

The renovation of Eastside is estimated to cost from $8 million to $9 million, said Marlin Berry, superintendent.

The renovations are being funded through the district's building fund, administrators said.