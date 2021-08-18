Sebastian County JPs upgrade sheriff's office personnel request

FORT SMITH -- A request for more employees from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office has received generous support from the county Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court reviewed personnel requests from county departments for 2022 at its meeting Tuesday. It voted to change a request from the Sheriff's Office for four additional full-time patrol deputies to eight deputies.

The meeting was the first step in the Quorum Court's process in crafting a budget for the upcoming year following a mid-year review of the 2021 budget in July.

The sheriff's office's request for four patrol deputies was the most expensive in terms of new positions. This would have come with an annual cost of $199,204 from the county general fund if approved. These new personnel also came with a request for four more vehicles to accommodate them, which would cost an estimated $162,057. This brings the total financial impact of the request to $361,261.

Sheriff Hobe Runion wrote in a memo to the Quorum Court included in the meeting packet that his department has been working with 18 patrol deputies since 2006.

"We are woefully under-staffed, and it has gotten to the point that it is impacting officer safety, the safety of the citizens, and our ability to answer calls for service properly," Runion wrote. "Our workload has increased over the years, which has been seen by the needed increases in jail, bailiff, security, dispatch and court staff."

Runion explained the sheriff's office has four deputies on each shift. This means that, whenever one of them takes vacation time or sick leave, or is off to take part in training, the department has three deputies patrolling the entire county. In addition, the department has to frequently contend with court-assigned duties in which two deputies can be required "for the better part of a day."

"This is inadequate," Runion wrote.

District 6 Justice of the Peace Danny Aldridge first proposed the idea of upgrading the request from four patrol deputies to eight. He cited a table provided by Runion showing that less populous counties such as Garland and White have more patrol deputies than Sebastian County in his assertion that the latter is understaffed in that regard.

The motion to change the request received 11 votes in support. District 1 JP Johnny Hobbs voted against it while District 7 JP Jim Medley was absent from the meeting.

The sheriff's office also put forward an office-restructuring request to eliminate its major of operations position and replace it with another new full-time position: a lieutenant training deputy/assistant patrol commander.

The department's request for this states the new position would ensure that its law enforcement officers are in step with the "consistently changing training necessary to be proficient in their duties," which is needed to ensure the safety of both these officers and the residents they serve. However, rather than the lower salary and other costs for the position compared to the major of operations position will actually result in an annual savings of $14,342 to the general fund if approved.

Additional personnel requests that were reviewed Tuesday included two custodian positions for the facilities maintenance department, a circuit court filing manager position for the prosecuting attorney's office, a chief deputy coroner position for the coroner's office and a planning director position for the road department.

There was also a request from the circuit clerk's office to change a senior deputy clerk/civil position into a criminal support administrator position, as well as requests to change titles of existing positions.

County Judge David Hudson said the Quorum Court will vote on these personnel requests in September.