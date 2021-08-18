Shreveport paper names Castile as new top editor

SHREVEPORT -- A journalist who edited the Hot Springs Village Voice, a Gannett newspaper, and won multiple Arkansas Press Association writing awards is the new top editor at the chain's northwest Louisiana newspaper.

The Times of Shreveport reports that Misty Castile is replacing Scott Ferrell, who moved to another position with Gannett.

Castile was managing editor at the Voice, where she started her career. She was also part of an Arkansas state leadership team with newsrooms in Mountain Home and Fort Smith.

Gannett sold the Hot Springs Village paper earlier this year.

"This staff has some of the best journalists I've met in a long time, and they really care about their community and that shows in their writing," Castile said.

She said she wants the Times to be a source of in-depth journalism that serves the community.

"I'm so happy to have Misty leading The Times' newsroom," said state editor Barbara Leader. "I'm confident she will continue the great tradition of strong local news reporting and increase the depth of coverage through investigative and enterprise journalism in both our digital and print products."

Castile said a Marvel comic got her interested in journalism. In that story, Carol Danvers, also known as Ms. Marvel or Captain Marvel, argued with publisher J. Jonah Jameson about her salary and said she wouldn't write only fluff pieces.

"It was like, 'this is something that strong women can do,' and that's what I wanted to kind of emulate," Castile said.