Snags feared ahead for covid-booster push

WASHINGTON -- After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get covid-19 vaccinations, U.S. health officials are poised to face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.

As early as today, health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

That means the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history is about to get even more extensive.

The move is being driven by both the highly contagious variant and preliminary evidence that the vaccine's protective effect starts dropping within months.

Meanwhile, the summer surge of the virus is causing a spike in deaths in some states. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, Louisiana has the worst seven-day death rate in the nation with six deaths per 100,000 residents, followed by Arkansas (5.5 deaths per capita); Nevada (4.3 deaths per capita); and Missouri (3.3 deaths per capita).

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. If the shots are expanded as expected to other Americans, among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older people.

Some experts have expressed concern that a new campaign calling for boosters could muddle the public health message and undercut the drive to win over the tens of millions of Americans who are hesitant to get their first shots.

Calling for third doses could discourage people who had been skeptical of the shot's effectiveness in the first place, Lawrence Gostin, a public health specialist at Georgetown University, warned Tuesday.

"We have to really make sure that while we're spending a lot of time and effort on third doses that we don't undermine our campaign for first vaccinations," he said. "That's truly the existential crisis in the United States."

The booster campaign also could cause ill will toward the United States: Global health officials, including the World Health Organization, have called on wealthier nations to hold off on booster shots to ensure poor countries have enough vaccine for initial doses.

Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, a South African expert advising the United Nations, condemned the move toward booster shots in the U.S., saying it will have the effect of "advancing and deepening the existing inequities" when "there are people who are yet to receive a single shot."

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the question of whether to distribute boosters or help other nations "is a false choice. We can do both."

She said the U.S. is "far and away" the biggest contributor to the global fight against covid-19 and will "continue to be the arsenal for vaccines" to the world.

"We also have enough supply, and we have long planned for enough supply, should a booster be needed for the eligible population," Psaki said.

Booster shots would begin to be administered widely only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines, which are being dispensed for now under what is known as emergency use authorization. Full approval of the Pfizer shot is expected within weeks.

More than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine, or 70% of those who are eligible, according to the CDC. Just under 60% of Americans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

WANING STRENGTH

Studies show the vaccine remains highly protective against severe covid-19, but results from Israel released last month suggest its effect wanes. Its effectiveness against symptomatic infection peaked at 96% two months after study participants got their second dose. By six months, it was down to about 84%.

"It shows a pretty steep decline in effectiveness against infection, but it's still a bit murky about protection against severe disease," said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who reviewed the data at the request of The New York Times.

Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former chief scientist with the FDA who also reviewed the data, said it suggests "worrisome trends" that could signal waning of vaccine effectiveness. But he said he would like to see further detail from Israel and, more important, data indicating whether the United States is headed in the same direction.

Israel, which administered only the Pfizer shot, has been offering a booster to people older than 50 to control its delta surge. Researchers are still trying to understand to what extent the breakthrough infections are because of waning immunity or vulnerability to the delta variant.

The new urgency from U.S. officials reflects how quickly the variant has knocked the country back on its heels.

On July Fourth, President Joe Biden proclaimed that the nation was declaring its independence from the virus. But since then, infections, hospitalizations and deaths have increased nationwide, overloading emergency rooms across parts of the South and West.

On Monday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech submitted data to the FDA to support authorizing a booster shot for the general public. Pfizer said a small study showed people who received a third dose had higher levels of antibodies against several versions of the coronavirus, including the delta variant. The company is working on a larger study.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told "Fox News Sunday" that "there is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane." That, combined with the delta variant's ferocity, could dictate boosters, he said.

Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins University said more data is needed on whether waning antibody levels lead to hospitalizations and deaths. The antibody research alone is "insufficient to call for booster doses for the general population."

And Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor at Emory University's medical school, said: "Our hospitals are not full of people who were vaccinated six or eight months ago. Our hospitals are full of the unvaccinated."

MASK RULE EXTENDED

Meanwhile, federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear masks.

The Transportation Security Administration's order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13, but an agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.

The agency briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don't want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after the recent surge in covid-19 cases.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest, Spirit and Frontier airlines have reported that the increase in infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown near the end of summer.

TEXAS PREPS FOR DEATHS

Texas health officials have requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government in anticipation of a possible spike in deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services made the request Aug. 4 through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, agency spokesman Douglas Loveday confirmed to The Washington Post, adding that the request was made as a precaution.

The trailers will be kept in San Antonio in case any nearby areas need the additional resource, though Loveday said no requests have been made. Still, officials are anticipating a potential need for these trailers. He said FEMA also had provided trailers for earlier increases in virus-related deaths.

The anticipated need reflects the challenges of the latest wave of the pandemic, which has strained hospital capacity in some areas, including parts of Texas.

"We don't know of any place that needs these now due to COVID, but part of a response is being prepared for what could happen," Loveday said in an email.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Matthew Perrone, Mogomotsi Magome, David Koenig and Jim Salter of The Associated Press; by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times; and by Paulina Firozi and Adela Suliman of The Washington Post.