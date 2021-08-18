SOCCER

Arkansas co-favorite to win SEC title

The University of Arkansas and Texas A&M tied as the favorites to win the 2021 SEC women's soccer title in the preseason poll released Tuesday.

The voting was by the league's 14 head coaches.

Arkansas, ranked No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason top 25, was tabbed as a co-favorite for the third consecutive season. The Razorbacks and Aggies tied for the 2020 SEC championship with 7-1-0 league records, but Arkansas won the head-to-head matchup 2-1. Arkansas finished the season with a 12-4-0 overall record and advanced to the round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

South Carolina was picked third and Vanderbilt, which defeated Arkansas in the SEC Tournament finals, was fourth.

Arkansas has put together a 15-2-1 record in SEC play over the past two seasons, the most victories by any conference team over that span.

The Razorbacks begin the season with a road trip to face No. 6 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina this week. Arkansas faces the Blue Devils on Thursday and the Tar Heels three days later. The home opener is slated for Aug. 30 against No. 15 BYU.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU picked third, UALR fifth in division

The Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll was released Tuesday, with Arkansas State University picked to finish third and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock selected to finish fifth in the West Division.

ASU, which earned a first-place vote, earned 48 points, while UALR picked up 27 points.

Coastal Carolina (71 points, 11 first-place votes) and Texas State (69 points, 11 first-place votes) were picked to win the East and West divisions, respectively.

ASU middle blocker Kendahl Davenport and UALR outside hitter Laura Jansen were both named to the preseason All-Sun Belt team.

ASU begins the season with the A-State Invitational on Aug. 27-28 in Jonesboro against Wichita State, Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin. UALR will open its season in the Arkansas Classic on Aug. 27-28 in Fayetteville against Arkansas, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Louisiana Tech.