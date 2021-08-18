Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: In Which Book?

Today at 1:51 a.m.

  1. An elderly miser is visited by the ghost of his former business partner.

  2. A captain seeks revenge on a giant white sperm whale.

  3. A young farm girl and her dog are swept away to a magical land.

  4. A dog named Buck is nursed back to health by John Thornton.

  5. Antonio defaults on a loan from a moneylender named Shylock.

  6. Mr. Darcy declines to dance with Elizabeth Bennet because she is not attractive enough.

  7. A galley slave named Judah becomes a trained soldier and charioteer.

  8. A young orphan girl named Anne is adopted by a couple in Prince Edward Island.

  9. Eva falls into a river and Tom dives in to save her life.

ANSWERS:

  1. "A Christmas Carol"

  2. "Moby-Dick"

  3. "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"

  4. "The Call of the Wild"

  5. "The Merchant of Venice"

  6. "Pride and Prejudice"

  7. "Ben-Hur"

  8. "Anne of Green Gables"

  9. "Uncle Tom's Cabin"

Print Headline: Super Quiz: In Which Book?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT