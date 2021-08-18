Super Quiz: In Which Book?

An elderly miser is visited by the ghost of his former business partner.
A captain seeks revenge on a giant white sperm whale.
A young farm girl and her dog are swept away to a magical land.
A dog named Buck is nursed back to health by John Thornton.
Antonio defaults on a loan from a moneylender named Shylock.
Mr. Darcy declines to dance with Elizabeth Bennet because she is not attractive enough.
A galley slave named Judah becomes a trained soldier and charioteer.
A young orphan girl named Anne is adopted by a couple in Prince Edward Island.
Eva falls into a river and Tom dives in to save her life.
ANSWERS:
"A Christmas Carol"
"Moby-Dick"
"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"
"The Call of the Wild"
"The Merchant of Venice"
"Pride and Prejudice"
"Ben-Hur"
"Anne of Green Gables"
"Uncle Tom's Cabin"