Super Quiz: In Which Book?

An elderly miser is visited by the ghost of his former business partner.

A captain seeks revenge on a giant white sperm whale.

A young farm girl and her dog are swept away to a magical land.

A dog named Buck is nursed back to health by John Thornton.

Antonio defaults on a loan from a moneylender named Shylock.

Mr. Darcy declines to dance with Elizabeth Bennet because she is not attractive enough.

A galley slave named Judah becomes a trained soldier and charioteer.

A young orphan girl named Anne is adopted by a couple in Prince Edward Island.