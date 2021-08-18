Tariff relief elusive for U.S. companies

Greg Dalpe, a manufacturing executive in New York, expected President Joe Biden to undo the damage his White House predecessor had done to trade links with China. Instead, the new president has only made things worse for him.

New York Air Brake, which makes train brakes in Watertown, N.Y., imports Chinese iron and steel housings for one of its hydraulic parts. In 2018, company executives applied for and received an exclusion from then-President Donald Trump's 25% import tax, after demonstrating that they could not find a qualified supplier outside China.

But the Biden administration halted the last such exemption earlier this year, forcing the company to pay millions of dollars in annual tariffs even as its main competitor in Mexico uses a similar Chinese product without paying any tax.

The tariffs have eroded New York Air Brake's profit, crimping its ability to invest in new products and imperiling brake production in its 800-worker plant on the shores of Lake Ontario, said Dalpe, the company's senior vice president for sales and marketing.

"We are surprised, quite frankly, by the lack of exclusions and the time that has passed," he said. "This is not something we can absorb indefinitely. If we continue with the cost disadvantage, it becomes a very difficult proposition to continue to manufacture these products in the United States."

New York Air Brake's predicament illustrates the tangible cost of the Biden administration's unhurried rethinking of its China policy. After winning exemptions during the Trump administration, hundreds, possibly thousands, of American companies are now paying tariffs while the Biden team debates the right approach to Beijing.

Biden aides say the stakes are too high to rush into a new stance or to lock in specific elements of the trade approach they inherited from Trump, such as the tariff waivers. The White House also wants to make sure it enjoys allied support before unveiling any bold new plan.

The administration has cultivated labor union support by promising a "worker-centered" trade policy. But business groups complain that officials have yet to articulate their plans for the trade deal Trump signed with China in early 2020 as well as the unresolved issues left over from that bargain, such as China's large state subsidies.

CAN'T MAKE PLANS

For U.S. companies, this is the fifth year of uncertainty over the contours of the commercial relationship with China. And patience is wearing thin.

"Business needs to plan and there's no information to plan on," said one executive, who requested anonymity to preserve relationships with the Biden team.

Major corporations such as Otis Elevator, Hamilton Beach Products and Clorox are among those that have suddenly lost their tariff exclusions. The result has been thinner profits, an intensified scramble to find new suppliers outside China and upward pressure on prices as inflation percolates at its fastest pace in 13 years.

Trump began imposing tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, after a U.S. investigation that concluded China was using unfair trade practices to acquire American technology. Washington ultimately imposed tariffs of up to 25% on roughly $360 billion in annual Chinese imports.

From the outset, U.S. businesses complained that the tariffs increased their costs and made them less competitive. Earlier this month, more than 30 industry associations urged the administration to jump-start its engagement with China, including by restoring product exclusions and negotiating an end to tariffs imposed by both countries during the recent trade war.

"The tariffs are hurting us, and they are hurting the Chinese," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "We encourage each side to take confidence-building measures that would provide the political space to take some tariffs down."

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in 2018 established an exclusions process that allowed some companies to escape the levies, though its decisions were made on a "case-by-case basis" and were not consistent or fully documented, according to a Government Accountability Office study released last month.

87% OF REQUESTS DENIED

The office rejected 87% of almost 53,000 exclusion requests, usually because companies could not prove they would suffer severe harm or were unable to find a non-Chinese supplier, the accountability office found.

Last year, the office granted temporary relief to products linked to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But the Biden administration allowed the broader program to expire while it conducted a review of China policy.

William Reinsch, a trade specialist with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said politics explains the administration's reticence about tackling China.

"Public opinion on China has tanked. Anything they do on this, they're going to be criticized for giving away the store, for being too soft," he said.

Administration officials say they would rather take their time in developing a new approach to China rather than move precipitously to mollify business and compound the fallout from Trump's policies. The economy's robust growth in the first half of the year, including the addition of more than 4.3 million jobs, eases the pressure to act.

"We are conducting a robust, strategic review of our economic relationship with China and engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including the business community, to create effective policy that delivers results for American workers, farmers and businesses and puts them in a stronger position to compete with China and the rest of the world," said Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the trade representative's office.