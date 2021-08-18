Texarkana schools mandating masks

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School District announced Monday evening that students, teachers, staff members and visitors will be required to wear face coverings when indoors.

The district said it is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking for all individuals age 2 and older.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 will not need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms and if both the infected and exposed individuals consistently and correctly were wearing masks, according to the district.

Officials said they will reevaluate the mask requirement each month.