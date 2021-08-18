'War over,' Taliban assure

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban vowed Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a media blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population.

After a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical -- and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63YXDvXGjd8]

Older generations remember the Taliban's previous rule, when they largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, and held public executions. A U.S.-led invasion drove them from power months after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which al-Qaida had orchestrated from Afghanistan while being sheltered by the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's longtime spokesman, emerged from the shadows Tuesday in his first-ever public appearance to address those concerns at a news conference.

"We don't want Afghanistan to be a battlefield anymore -- from today onward, war is over," Mujahid said.

Around him were dozens of Afghan journalists, including women, a professional class born in the 20 years of Western development in the country, and a particular target of violence by the Taliban and other militants. Despite rampant fear about the Taliban's intentions, the reporters directly challenged Mujahid's promises.

"Do you think the people of Afghanistan will forgive you?" one reporter asked, noting the long campaign of Taliban bombings and attacks that claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives.

Mujahid allowed that civilian deaths had been "unfortunate," but said such were the fortunes of war. "Our families also suffered," he said.

He promised the Taliban would honor women's rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and have allowed girls to return to school, handing out Islamic headscarves at the door. A female news anchor interviewed a Taliban official Monday in a TV studio.

Mujahid also said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacking other countries. That assurance was part of a 2020 peace deal reached between the Taliban and the Trump administration that paved the way for the American withdrawal.

Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban have offered full amnesty to Afghans who worked for the U.S. and the Western-backed government, saying "nobody will go to their doors to ask why they helped." He said private media should "remain independent" but that journalists "should not work against national values."

Kabul, the capital, has remained calm as the Taliban patrol its streets. But many people remain fearful after prisons and armories emptied during the insurgents' sweep across the country.

Kabul residents say groups of armed men have been going door-to-door seeking out individuals who worked with the ousted government and security forces, but it was unclear if the gunmen were Taliban or criminals posing as militants. Mujahid blamed the security breakdown on the former government, saying the Taliban entered Kabul only to restore law and order after the police melted away.

A broadcaster in Afghanistan said she was hiding at a relative's house, too frightened to return home, much less go to work. She said she and other women do not believe the Taliban have changed their ways. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she feared for her safety.

A group of women wearing headscarves demonstrated briefly in Kabul, holding signs demanding the Taliban not "eliminate women" from public life.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. and other governments will not simply take the Taliban at their word when it comes to women's rights.

"Like I've said all along, this is not about trust. This is about verify," Sullivan said at a White House briefing. "And we'll see what the Taliban end up doing in the days and weeks ahead, and when I say we, I mean the entire international community."

FLIGHTS RESUME

Evacuation flights resumed after being suspended Monday, when thousands of people rushed the airport.

On Tuesday, the Taliban entered the civilian half of the airport, firing into the air to drive out about 500 people there, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to brief journalists.

The Taliban appeared to be trying to control the crowd rather than prevent people from leaving. A video circulating online showed the Taliban supervising the orderly departure of dozens of foreigners.

The Taliban have agreed to allow "safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, Sullivan said, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance -- "being turned away or pushed back or even beaten" -- as they tried to reach the airport. But he said "very large numbers" were getting there and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban.

Pentagon officials said the airlift was back on track and being accelerated despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders. Additional U.S. troops arrived and more were on the way, with more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in the coming days.

The State Department said that it was sending John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, to manage the evacuation operation in Kabul, and the Pentagon said it will send Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donohue, a special operations officer and current commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, to take command of airport security operations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby disclosed that U.S. officers were speaking with Taliban commanders "multiple times a day" about avoiding conflict at the airport.

President Joe Biden has said he wants the evacuation completed by Aug. 31. Sullivan declined to say whether that deadline would hold.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command and overall commander of U.S. troops in Kabul, made an unannounced visit Tuesday to the Afghan capital. In a statement, he said he found that military air traffic controllers and ground handlers were "rapidly scaling up" airlift operations.

McKenzie on Sunday negotiated the safe passage agreement with Taliban leaders in talks held in Doha, Qatar.

"I cautioned them against interference in our evacuation, and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with overwhelming force in the defense of our forces," McKenzie said. "The protection of U.S. civilians and our partners is my highest priority and we will take all necessary action to ensure a safe and efficient withdrawal."

Sullivan said U.S. officials were engaged in an "hour-by-hour" process of holding the Taliban to their commitment to allow safe passage for civilians wishing to leave the country. Asked whether the Biden administration recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, Sullivan said it was too soon to say and that the Taliban's record of adhering to international human rights standards "has not been good."

Overnight at the airport, nine Air Force C-17 transport planes arrived with equipment and about 1,000 troops, and seven C-17s took off with 700-800 civilian evacuees, including 165 Americans, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said at a Pentagon news conference. The total included Afghans who have applied for Special Immigrant Visas and third-country nationals, he said.

The goal is to ramp up to one evacuation flight per hour by today, with 5,000 to 9,000 evacuees leaving each day, Taylor and Kirby said.

A British officer in charge of Britain's evacuation said Taliban commanders around the airport have not sought to disrupt the effort.

Royal Navy Vice Admiral Ben Key told BBC Radio that "pragmatic, tactical, low-level" discussions have had to take place with the Taliban, but that so far they have appeared "acquiescent and understanding of what we're trying to achieve."

AFGHAN LEADERS BLAMED

Biden has defended his decision to end America's longest war, blaming the rapid Taliban takeover on Afghanistan's Western-backed government and security forces. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed that assessment. He conceded, however, that the alliance must address flaws in its military training program.

NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003, but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the national security forces. NATO helped build up an army of some 300,000 troops, but that force withered in the face of the Taliban offensive in just days.

"What we have seen in the last few weeks was a military and political collapse at a speed which had not been anticipated," Stoltenberg said.

He said parts of the Afghan army "fought bravely," but that "ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted."

"This failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today," said Stoltenberg, who over the years often insisted that the Taliban would succeed only at the negotiating table and never clinch victory on the battlefield.

Talks continued Tuesday between the Taliban and several Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council. The Taliban have said they want to form an "inclusive, Islamic government."

A top Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday night from Qatar, potentially signaling a deal is close at hand.

Mujahid offered no hint of what would emerge, saying, "Give us time."

RESERVES FROZEN

The Biden administration on Sunday froze Afghan government reserves held in U.S. bank accounts, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department was also involved in discussions over the weekend, with officials in the White House monitoring the developments.

An administration official said in a statement, "Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban." The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.

Cutting off access to U.S.-based reserves represents among the first in what are expected to be several crucial decisions facing the Biden administration about the economic fate of that nation after the Taliban takeover. Afghanistan is already one of the poorest countries in the world and is highly dependent on the American aid that is now in jeopardy. The administration is also likely to face hard choices over how to manage existing sanctions on the Taliban, which may make it difficult to deliver international humanitarian assistance to a population facing ruin, experts say.

Biden in his speech Monday appeared to commit to maintaining aid to Afghanistan, saying: "We will continue to support the Afghan people. We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence and our humanitarian aid."

The Afghanistan central bank held $9.4 billion in reserve assets as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund. That amounts to roughly one-third of the country's annual economic output. The vast majority of that sum is not held in Afghanistan, one of the people familiar with the matter said. Billions of dollars are kept in the United States, although the precise amount is unclear.

Beyond the reserves, the United States sends roughly $3 billion per year in support for the Afghan military, or roughly 15 percent of the country's gross domestic product. This funding is expected to stop flowing as well.

About 80% of Afghanistan's budget is funded by the United States and other international donors, John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, told Reuters in the spring.

Information for this article was contributed by Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez, Kathy Gannon, Joseph Krauss, Tameem Akhgar, Jon Gambrell, Kirsten Grieshaber, Jan M. Olsen, Pan Pylas, Aya Batrawy, Robert Burns, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, Lorne Cook and additional staff members of The Associated Press; by Mujib Mashal and Richard Perez-Pena of The New York Times; and by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

