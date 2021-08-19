2 bodies found as French blaze rampages

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France -- A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. More than 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and residents were evacuated to safer areas.

The fire started Monday evening 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 17,300 acres of forest by Wednesday morning, officials said.

The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed. The prosecutor said the bodies were found in a home that burned down near the town of Grimaud. An investigation has opened to formally identify the victims.

At least 27 people, including five firefighters, have suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries from the blaze, the prefecture of the Var region said. Authorities closed a highway north of the fire area Wednesday afternoon due as thick smoke hovered.

In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-dropping planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soGti1oLAOw]

The end of the day brought new risks, because the airborne battle against the blaze by nine water-dropping aircraft and two planes spreading fire retardant must stop at night. Reinforcements to give firefighters on the ground periodic rests were arriving from northern France and elsewhere.

The wildfire has forced about 10,000 people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels, sending them to sleep in temporary shelters, the prefect tweeted. Among them were over 1,000 people who stayed around a gym in the seaside resort of Bormes-Les-Mimosas where authorities supplied food and water.

Vassili Bartoletti and his family, who are from northeastern France, were evacuated early Tuesday from a campground where they had been vacationing.

"Around midnight, someone knocked at our door and told us to take our belongings and leave. At the end of the alley, we could see the red flames," he said.

Bartoletti said his 6-year-old son was "very anxious" about the fire.

Last month, while the family was on vacation on the Italian island of Sardinia, a major blaze there for three days threatened the town where they had rented a house. They did not have to evacuate but endured smoke in the air and saw water-dumping planes and helicopters going back and forth repeatedly.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vacationing in a nearby coastal fortress, visited the fire zone Tuesday and praised the firefighters for their work.

French officials warned that the fire risk would remain very high through Wednesday because of hot, dry weather. Temperatures have reached 104 F in recent days.

Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins.

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Joseph Wilson and Llazar Semini of The Associated Press.