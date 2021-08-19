3 online sellers face ‘ghost gun’ counts

San Francisco's district attorney on Wednesday sued three online retailers for selling "ghost guns," untraceable firearms that can be made from do-it-yourself kits, part of an intensifying nationwide effort to stem the flood of deadly homemade weapons in American cities.

In a civil complaint filed in California Superior Court, District Attorney Chesa Boudin accused the companies -- G.S. Performance, BlackHawk Manufacturing Group and MDX Corp. -- of marketing a range of products in the state that furnish buyers with parts and accessories that can be quickly assembled into a functional firearm.

The suit claims that the companies, which explicitly say their products comply with federal and state laws, are targeting buyers who want to evade criminal background checks and buy guns without traceable serial numbers. The plaintiffs are seeking to outlaw sales of such parts.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the popularity of ghost guns is growing nationwide, California has seen a particularly large increase in the use of untraceable firearms in shootings coinciding with an overall spike in gun-related crimes.

"Ghost guns are a massive problem in San Francisco -- they are becoming increasingly involved in murders, attempted murders, and assaults with firearms," said Boudin, who filed the lawsuit in conjunction with the gun control group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

In 2020, 44% of guns recovered in homicide cases in San Francisco were ghost guns, compared with just 6% in 2019, Police Chief Bill Scott told the city's board of supervisors in May.

Homicides in California jumped by about 27% from 2019 to 2020, to about 2,300, the largest increase in decades, and the rise has continued this year, according to the California Department of Public Health.