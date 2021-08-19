Afghans struggling for spots in exodus

The United States and other countries continued military evacuation flights Wednesday from Afghanistan, though not all those seeking to leave the country were able to reach the Kabul airport. The Taliban erected checkpoints throughout the capital and near the airport's entrance, beating some Afghans who attempted to cross and intimidating others, according to reports and an eyewitness account.

In one case, a former interpreter for the Australian army was shot by a Taliban fighter as Afghans crowded at the airport gates.

In Washington, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the Taliban have agreed to allow "safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, although a timetable for completing the evacuation has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that over 24 hours, about 2,000 people, including 325 American citizens, had left aboard 18 flights by U.S. Air Force C-17 transport planes. The number of departing Air Force flights was likely to be similar in the coming 24 hours, Kirby said, although he noted that he could not estimate how many people they would carry, as some of the aircraft now arriving and departing are also intended to carry equipment.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Tq8pLrHtss]

It marked an improvement from recent days but still falls short of the 5,000 to 9,000 people the Biden administration had indicated it could airlift out of Kabul on a daily basis.

Kirby called the 5,000-to-9,000 figure a "capacity goal," suggesting that the operation still has room to grow with just 13 days left until the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Kirby said several hundred more U.S. troops were expected to arrive at the airport by today, adding to the approximately 4,500 who are there.

An Air Force unit that specializes in rapidly setting up and maintaining airfield operations arrived overnight, Kirby said. He said Marines trained in evacuation support have continued to arrive and will assist in getting civilians onto flights.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people remained outside Kabul's airport, already the scene of deadly chaos involving crowds trying to flee the country. The Taliban demanded to see documents before allowing the rare passenger inside. Many of the people outside did not appear to have passports, and each time the gate opened even an inch, dozens tried to push through.

One Afghan who formerly worked with the U.S. military said he was turned away by American troops even after the State Department told him to arrive for a flight, according to Sam Lerman, an Air Force veteran who is helping former colleagues leave the country. The Afghan was told that he needed a green card, Lerman said.

"People are going to die" as a result of that confusion, Lerman said.

Both the Taliban and U.S. troops fired shots around the airport Wednesday to disperse crowds.

"I can't account for every bullet, but at least some of these were fired by U.S. personnel on the airport side of the perimeter as crowd-control measures," Kirby said.

Kirby would not say whether the military planned to expand its security perimeter outside the Kabul airport to streamline arrivals.

Senior U.S. military officers were talking to Taliban commanders in Kabul about checkpoints and curfews that have limited the number of Americans and Afghans able to enter the airport.

On Monday, the airlift was temporarily suspended when Afghans desperate to escape the country breached security and rushed onto the tarmac. Seven people died in several incidents. The Air Force said Tuesday that its Office of Special Investigations was looking into an incident Monday in which a C-17 transport plane taking off was swarmed by desperate Afghan civilians, some of whom died. The Air Force said human remains were found in the plane's wheel well when it landed in Qatar.

EVACUATING AMERICANS

Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

He told ABC that there wasn't anything his administration could have done to avoid such chaos.

"The idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he said.

Biden said the U.S. will do "everything in our power" to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan before the deadline.

Pressed repeatedly on how the administration would help Americans left in the nation after Aug. 31, Biden said, "If there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay till we get them all out."

As many as 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation last weekend.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier Wednesday that the U.S. military does not have the forces and firepower in Afghanistan to expand its current mission from securing the Kabul airport to collecting Americans and at-risk Afghans elsewhere in the capital and escorting them for evacuation.

"I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul," Austin said. "And where do you take that? How far do you extend into Kabul, and how long does it take to flow those forces in to be able to do that?"

Austin, a retired four-star Army general who commanded forces in Afghanistan, said the State Department was sending more consular affairs officers to speed up the processing of evacuees.

"We're not close to where we want to be" in terms of the pace of the airlift, Austin said.

PROTESTERS ATTACKED

Also Wednesday, several people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad when Taliban gunmen fired on protesters attempting to raise the Afghan flag.

In an early sign of protest to the Taliban's rule, dozens gathered in Jalalabad and a nearby market town to raise the tricolor national flag. They lowered the Taliban flag -- a white banner with an Islamic inscription.

Video footage later showed the Taliban firing into the air and attacking people with batons to disperse the crowd. Babrak Amirzada, a reporter for a news agency, said the Taliban beat him and a TV cameraman from another agency.

A health official said the violence left at least one person dead and six wounded. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief journalists. The Taliban did not acknowledge the protest or the violence.

It was a rare resistance to their rule. In the days since the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday, the militants have only faced one other protest, by a few women in the capital.

There has been no armed opposition to the Taliban. But videos from the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias that allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, appear to show potential opposition figures gathering there. That area is in the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban.

Those figures include members of the deposed government -- Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who asserted on Twitter that he is the country's rightful president, and Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi -- as well as Ahmad Massoud, the son of the slain Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud.

In an opinion piece published by The Washington Post, Massoud asked for weapons and aid to fight the Taliban.

"I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father's footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban," he wrote. "The Taliban is not a problem for the Afghan people alone. Under Taliban control, Afghanistan will without doubt become ground zero of radical Islamist terrorism; plots against democracies will be hatched here once again."

GHANI SPEAKS OUT

After days of speculation about the whereabouts of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last weekend as the Taliban surrounded Kabul, the United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that he had taken refuge in the Persian Gulf nation.

In his first video address since he fled Afghanistan, Ghani, 72, said he had left the country to avoid a lynching by the Taliban. He also vowed to return.

In the video posted on his Facebook page, Ghani said that, despite an agreement that the Taliban would not enter the capital, his guards warned him Sunday afternoon that the insurgents had reached the walls of the presidential palace.

"If I had stayed in Afghanistan," he said, "the people of Afghanistan would have witnessed the president hanged once more."

His statement referred to the killing of former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah, who was executed and strung up in a public square after the Taliban seized the capital in 1996.

Ghani said he had tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the conflict but had also been coordinating the defense of Kabul right up until his departure.

"The security forces did not fail us," he said. "It was the political elite of the government and the international community who failed."

Ghani denied reports from people, among them the Russian envoy in Kabul, Zamir Kabulov, that he had left with crates of cash. He said he had passed through customs on arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

"I came just with my clothes, and I was not even able to bring my library," he said.

He said he had every intention of returning to Afghanistan and was in touch with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and political leader Abdullah Abdullah, who were in discussions with the Taliban.

Inside Afghanistan, Ghani has been widely condemned by even his staunchest supporters for abandoning the country as the Taliban took control.

On Wednesday, the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan urged Interpol to serve an arrest warrant for Ghani and two senior aides, Hamdallah Mohib and Fazal Mahmood Fazli, over allegations of stealing the country's wealth, according to Afghanistan's ToloNews network.

ECONOMIC WOES

Taliban leaders talked Wednesday with senior Afghan officials about a future government. In a potential complication to any effort to stabilize the country, the head of the nation's central bank warned that American sanctions over the Taliban's designation as a terrorist organization threatened Afghanistan's economy, which already is dangerously low on hard foreign currency.

In a sign of the monetary difficulties any future Afghan government will face, the head of Afghanistan's central bank said the country's supply of physical U.S. dollars is "close to zero." Afghanistan has some $9 billion in reserves, Ajmal Ahmady tweeted, but most is held outside the country, with some $7 billion held in U.S. Federal Reserve bonds, assets and gold.

Ahmady said the country did not receive a planned cash shipment during the Taliban offensive.

"The next shipment never arrived," he wrote. "Seems like our partners had good intelligence as to what was going to happen."

A U.S. official confirmed that the Treasury Department has frozen the Afghan government's accounts in the U.S. and halted direct assistance payments to the government. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

Ahmady said the lack of U.S. dollars will likely lead to a depreciation of the local currency, the afghani, hurting the country's poor.

The "Taliban won militarily -- but now have to govern," he wrote. "It is not easy."

The Taliban, meanwhile, pressed ahead with their efforts to form an "inclusive, Islamic government."

The group has promised to maintain security, but residents say groups of armed men have been going door to door inquiring about Afghans who worked with the Americans or the deposed government. It's unclear if the gunmen are Taliban or criminals posing as militants.

The Taliban have been holding talks with Karzai and Abdullah. Mohammad Yusof Saha, a spokesman for Karzai, said preliminary meetings with Taliban officials would lead to eventual negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban political leader who just returned to the country from Qatar.

Karzai and Abdullah met Wednesday with Anas Haqqani, a senior leader in a powerful Taliban faction called the Haqqani Network. That network, once allied with the U.S. during the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan, was blamed for a series of devastating suicide attacks during the U.S. war in Afghanistan. The Haqqani Network, like the Taliban at large, faces U.S. sanctions.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Pannett, Erin Cunningham and Jennifer Hassan of The Washington Post; by Ahmad Seir, Tameem Akhgar, Kathy Gannon, Jon Gambrell, Joseph Krauss, Rahim Faiez, Sylvia Hui, Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee, Robert Burns, Zeke Miller, Lolita C. Baldor, Darlene Superville, Eric Tucker, Alexandra Jaffe, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press; and by Marc Santora, Carlotta Gall, Matthew Rosenberg and Adam Nossiter of The New York Times.

A Taliban fighter threatens a woman waiting with her family and others to get access to the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. Afghan women who worked with the U.S. or international groups are frantically erasing any trace of those links for fear they will be targeted by the Taliban. (The New York Times/Jim Huylebroek)

“We’re not close to where we want to be” in terms of the pace of the airlift in Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday at the Pentagon. He said the State Department was sending more consular affairs officers to speed up the processing of evacuees. (AP/Alex Brandon)