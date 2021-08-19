Aid trickles in for weary Haitians

LES CAYES, Haiti -- Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands left homeless.

International aid workers on the ground said hospitals in the areas hit worst by Saturday's quake are mostly incapacitated and that there is a desperate need for medical equipment.

Wednesday night, Haiti's Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday's earthquake at 2,189. It also said 9,900 were injured, many of whom waited for hours outside in the stifling heat for medical assistance.

Angry crowds massed at collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters that were needed more than ever after Tropical Storm Grace carried in heavy rain Monday and Tuesday, compounding the impoverished Caribbean nation's misery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Wednesday that his administration will work not not "repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid," a reference to the chaos that followed the country's devastating 2010 earthquake, when the government was accused of not getting all of the money raised by donors to the people who needed it.

In a message on his Twitter account, Henry said that he "personally" will ensure that the aid gets to the victims this time around.

While some officials have suggested that the search phase has to end and heavy machinery should be called in to clear rubble, Henry appeared unwilling to move to that stage.

"Some of our citizens are still under the debris. We have teams of foreigners and Haitians working on it," he said.

He also appealed for unity: "We have to put our heads together to rebuild Haiti."

"The country is physically and mentally destroyed," Henry said.

One of the first food deliveries by Haitian authorities -- a couple of dozen boxes of rice and pre-measured, bagged meal kits -- reached a tent encampment set up in one of the poorest areas of Les Cayes, where most of the area's one-story, cinder block, tin-roofed homes were damaged or destroyed by Saturday's quake.

But the shipment was clearly insufficient for the hundreds who have lived under tents and tarps for five days.

"It's not enough, but we'll do everything we can to make sure everybody gets at least something," said Vladimir Martino, a representative of the camp who took charge of the cargo for distribution.

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of dozens who lined up in the heat in hopes of receiving food. "I don't know what I'm going to get, but I need something to take back to my tent," said Francoise. "I have a child."

Foreign aid was arriving, but slowly. U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews concentrated on the most urgent task, ferrying the injured to less-stressed medical facilities. A U.S. Navy amphibious warship, the USS Arlington, was expected to head for Haiti on Wednesday with a surgical team and landing craft.

Officials said the magnitude-7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were destroyed or badly damaged.

The quake wiped out many of the sources of food and income that many of the poor depend on for survival in Haiti, which is already struggling with the coronavirus, gang violence and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Large-scale aid has not yet reached many areas, and one dilemma for donors is that pouring huge amounts of staple foods purchased abroad could, in the long run, hurt Haitian producers.

"We don't want to flood the area with a lot of products coming in from off the island," said Christy Delafield, who works withe U.S. relief organization Mercy Corps. She said aid efforts also must take a longer view for areas like Nippes, which has been hit in recent years by ever-stronger cyclical droughts and soil erosion.

"The drought, followed by the earthquake, followed by the storm has caused the soil to be stripped," Delafield said.

Etzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at Quisqueya University, a private institution in the capital, Port-au-Prince, said the disaster will increase Haitians' dependence on remittances from abroad and assistance from international nongovernmental groups, likely making the country even weaker.

"Foreign aid unfortunately never helps in the long term," he said. "The southwest needs instead activities that can boost economic capacity for jobs and better social conditions."

Information for this article was contributed by Trenton Daniel, Christopher Sherman and David McFadden of The Associated Press.