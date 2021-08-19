Arkansas Symphony to require proof of vaccination to attend live concerts at Robinson Center

As it gets ready to open its 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has announced it will require proof of covid-19 vaccination to attend in-person performances.

Attendees can present a physical vaccination card, a photograph of their card or digital confirmation of vaccination with a government-issued photo identification.

The orchestra's first live 2021–22 season performance will be Sept. 16 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

“Recognizing the current surge in cases, we want to ensure we are doing so responsibly and prioritizing the health and safety of our audiences, performers and symphony staff,” orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn said in a news release.

Attendees at orchestra concerts at Robinson Center and chamber music concerts at the Clinton Presidential Library will also be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking, in accord with City of Little Rock guidelines.

The hall has installed an ionization air circulation system, and will reduce contact for ticketed entry, increase and enhance the sanitization of high-traffic surfaces and add hand-sanitizing stations.

The orchestra will also record all six of its Masterworks concerts and make them available to subscribers and single ticket holders a week after the concerts.