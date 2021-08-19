Assault case filed over flinging of bat

Sherwood police arrested a woman Wednesday on accusations that she used a bat in an assault, according to a report.

Officers responded to 100 block of Ridglea Avenue where a resident told police Carolyn Brown, 39, of Sherwood arrived at the residence and was told to leave, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Brown reportedly punched the mailbox and threw a bat at the resident. The bat missed the woman but hit her vehicle, denting it, according to the report.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is being held without bail and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief.