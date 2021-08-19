Benefits With Friends: Fincher gala moves home

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life leaders recently announced changes to their upcoming fundraising Tailgate Gala, originally set for Aug. 27. According to a news release: "After careful thought and consideration by our staff and Board of Directors, we have decided to move our Tailgate Gala to a Homegate Gala Online Auction for the health and safety of our guests." The online auction will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 and conclude at 10 p.m. Sept. 10.

Auction items include:

• Three-nights at Game Day Lodge in Branson. This house holds 28 people and has sports-themed rooms with pool table and a hot tub;

• Eric Musselman Experience -- Package for four to attend a Razorback basketball practice this fall and get ball provided autographed and bring your own to get autographed;

• Top Golf Night Out -- Two bays for 12 people with food and non-alcoholic drinks provided.

Other options available will be chef dinners for six from from local chefs Maudie Schmitt and Case Dighero at the winners' homes, trips, designer handbags, concert VIP packages at the Walmart AMP autographed items from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Organizers say: "In addition to our online silent auction, we need your help to raise $25,000 for 25 years in honor of our mission of helping save lives. This will help us raise funds we will miss from not having our in-person event.

"Thank you for walking alongside us these 25 years. From a terrible tragedy, to a life-saving organization, you have helped us create a legacy of education and saving lives."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com