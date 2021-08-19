Sections
Brickeys inmate found dead in cell

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 a.m.

A 41-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Monday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Robert Henderson, who was serving a 132-year Miller County sentence for rape, was found in his locked single-man cell Monday morning, according to the release Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m. after correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse, the release said.

The Arkansas State Police was notified of Henderson's death and will investigate, the news release said. The Department of Corrections also will conduct an internal investigation.

