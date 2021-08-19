Clemson's new QB eyes same outcome

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson's new starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, sees a lot of similarities between himself and former Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence: Both are calm in the pocket, love to throw the long ball and focused on little else except winning.

Uiagalelei sees a seamless transition this season when the dynamic sophomore takes control of the Clemson offense. He's confident he'll can help the Tigers challenge for a seventh consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff appearance.

The 6-4, 250-pounder knows he has some unique qualities that he'll bring to the field, including his bruising running style. But Uiagalelei plans to keep the same steady hand that Lawrence displayed the past three seasons.

"I feel like for the most part there's not a lot of differences, but we just both like to play football," Uiagalelei said.

Uiagalelei had offers from top college programs across the country, but chose Clemson, he said, to learn behind Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft to Jacksonville. Uiagalelei watched Lawrence's calmness in all situations as the face of the college game.

Uiagalelei provided fans a glimpse of his talent in two, stellar relief appearances while Lawrence was sidelined with covid-19 last fall. Uiagalelei rallied the Tigers from 18 points down in the second half to beat Boston College in his starting debut, then threw for 439 yards -- the most ever against Notre Dame -- in Clemson's 47-40 overtime loss to the Fighting Irish a week later.

Uiagalelei wasn't rattled, simply playing the game the way he knows how, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said.

"He's been there done that now, and he had a chance to have a front-row seat to Trevor all [last] year," Swinney said. "I think that has served him well."

Lawrence returned after the Notre Dame loss and led Clemson to another ACC crown (defeating the Irish in a rematch) before falling to Ohio State in the national semifinals.

Uiagalelei plans to stake his own place at Clemson going forward, thanks to the help he got from Lawrence.

"The biggest thing I learned is how to prepare and how to be a starter," he said.

After four years of Travis Etienne leading the ground game, the Tigers will count on a host of runners to keep driving forward. Etienne left as a two-time ACC player of the year (2018, 2019) and the league's career rushing leader. Etienne's longtime backup Lyn-J Dixon will likely get first call, but the deep group also includes five-star freshman Will Shipley, who teammates have called the fastest player on the team.

Clemson's defense is experienced and talented, helped by the return of several players like sixth-year super seniors in linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner. The Tigers defensive line features seven players who've started games, including Justin Turner, who had given up the game after last season, then changed his mind and returned. End Xavier Thomas is also healthy and eager after a season lost to a long fight with covid-19.

Clemson expects to get back one of its best playmakers in junior receiver Justyn Ross. The 6-4 wideout from Phenix City, Ala., missed all of last season after having spinal surgery. He was cleared to return and plans to start against Georgia on Sept. 4. Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two seasons.

Clemson offensive linebacker James Skalski answers a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)