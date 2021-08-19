Coach has high expectations for JBU volleyball

SILOAM SPRINGS — John Brown volleyball coach Ken Carver, entering his eighth season with the Golden Eagles, didn’t shy away from expectations with the 2021 team.

“This will be one of the most talented teams I’ve had in my eight years in the program,” he said.

JBU, coming off an 11-4 season (7-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) for the 2020 season (spring 2021), is scheduled to open its season with two games Friday in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Fall Fling, followed by two more games in the tournament on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles returned to campus Aug. 8 and have been preparing since then for the season, Carver said.

Because it just had a competitive season last spring, JBU altered its summer training program with more built in rest and recovery to get ready for the fall, Carver said.

“Rather than a 12-week summer training program, we gave them 10 weeks and then gave them two lighter weeks than normal to make sure they came back fresh and excited and not tired,” Carver said. “I’ve been really pleased. I think our program worked really well. We didn’t notice any tiredness or fatigue. We came in excited and ready to go. We want to have a normal-like fall volleyball season.

JBU was picked to finish fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference, behind Oklahoma City, Texas Wesleyan and Wayland Baptist.

“I think this group has a lot of potential,” Carver said. “It’s been a fun gym this week. It’s been very competitive in scrimmages. There’s a lot of excitement with the players. They realize what’s going on and have some high expectations for this season as well.”

The Golden Eagles return all from last year’s team except for two players, setter Carrie Ciesla who opted for early graduation, and Emily Essick, who transferred to the University of Arkansas.

Key returners include NAIA All-American honorable mentions in juniors Lauren Cloud and Jillian Blackman, who were also first-team All-Sooner Athletic Conference as sophomores. Junior Ellie Lamp-ton and sophomore Savanna Riney were second-team All-SAC, and sophomore Micah Fouts was honorable mention as a freshman.

Cloud (5-5), will man one of the setter positions in the Golden Eagles’ 6-2 (two-setter) offense after recording 336 assists last spring. She also had 117 digs.

“She’s coming back as a three-year starter and has more offensive weapons and athleticism to work with,” Carver said. “It’s going to be exciting to see her and the rest of our setting corps take our offense to the next level.”

Junior setter Morgan Fincham (5-6) had 178 assists last spring and 395 in the 2019 season.

“Morgan has done a good job in preseason camp,” Carver said.

Sophomore Joanna Hayes (5-9) also may play some setter along with being an option at right side.

Junior outside hitter Ellie Lampton (5-10), of Siloam Springs, led JBU with 158 kills.

“She’s going to put down a ball that’s pretty hard,” Carver said. “She’s going to continue to expand her range and vision as a hitter. She’s deadly down the line and good at mixing in some off-speed shots.”

Sophomore outside hitter Savanna Riney (5-9), a former Bentonville standout, joined the team just before the season began last spring. After a little time to get back into volleyball shape, Riney wound up finishing second on the team with 128 kills.

“Now she’s had six to eight months training physically,” Carver said of Riney. “I think she’s much more in peak volleyball shape. We got glimpses of her as a high school player, but I think you’ll see that even more consistently this fall.”

Freshmen Julie Milligan (5-9) and Callie Mullins (5-9) are also getting work in at outside hitter.

Sophomore middle blocker Micah Fouts (5-10) returns along with sophomore Delaney Barnes (6-1).

Fouts earned the No. 1 middle blocker spot and had 105 kills and a team-high 35 blocks.

“She’s an explosive athlete,” Carver said of Fouts. “She jump touched one of the highest jumps I’ve had as a coach.”

Barnes played in a utility role last spring for the Golden Eagles, playing in the middle and on the right side. Barnes had 124 kills and 18 blocks.

“We’re trying to find her a home this year and for her to be able to focus on that,” Carver said.

Freshmen Taylor Golmen (5-11) and Lilly Ruston (5-11) also are working in the middle and at right side.

In the back row, Blackman (5-3) led JBU with 326 digs in the spring, which ranked third in the SAC. She wore the libero jersey and will be a candidate to do that again this season.

“She gets the offense running with her first ball contact and then plays an outstanding back row,” Carver said.

The Golden Eagles’ only two seniors, Jenna Lowery (5-1) and Elizabeth Parrish (5-6) bring depth and experience on the back row.

Lowery was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2018. Last spring she had 149 digs, which ranked second on the team. Parrish had 86 digs last spring.

“Both (Lowery and Parrish) are aggressive servers,” Carver said. “We like them and what they bring.”

Sophomore Brittney Ware (5-4) is new to the varsity program after competing on the Golden Eagles’ JV squad as a libero. Ware is the first player to be called up from the JV since the start of the program.

“We felt Brittney was ready to make that move up and bring more depth,” Carver said. “We’re excited for her and the program.”