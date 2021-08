College football Week 1 schedule

WEEK 1 Schedule

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

EAST

Connecticut at Fresno State, 1 p.m.

MIDWEST

Nebraska at Illinois, noon

Eastern Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

Hawaii at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at San Jose State, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

SOUTH

Ala.-Birmingham vs. Jacksonville St. at Montgomery, Ala., 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

EAST

Temple at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

Wagner at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Boise State at Central Florida, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Florida International, 6 p.m.

Point University at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 6 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tenn.-Chattanooga, 6:30 p.m.

South Florida at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tenn.-Martin at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Miss. Valley St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Reinhardt at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

West Virginia Wesleyan at Drake, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UC Davis at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

North American University at Lamar, 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Weber St. at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Northern Arizona, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

EAST

Southern Conn. St. at Central Conn., 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

South Dakota at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

Duke at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

Northern Colorado at Colorado, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

EAST

Holy Cross at Connecticut, 11 a.m.

Army at Georgia State, 11 a.m.

Marist at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Marshall at Navy, 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Massachusetts at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Oklahoma at Tulane, 11 a.m.

La.-Monroe at Kentucky, 11 a.m.

West Florida at McNeese St., noon

Davidson at VMI, 12:30 p.m.

Wofford at Elon, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Furman, 1 p.m.

Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

St. Andrews at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina, 5 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at James Madison, 5 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 6 p.m.

Nicholls State at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Southern at Troy, 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

NW (La.) St. at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

East Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Robert Morris at Dayton, 11 a.m.

Stanford vs. Kansas St. at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Fordham at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Albany at North Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Butler at Illinois St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Rice at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Texas St. 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, 6 p.m.

Kent State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at TCU, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, TBA

FAR WEST

Fresno St. at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 7 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Dixie State, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

Brigham Young vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at California, 9:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho St., TBA

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

MIDWEST

Notre Dame at Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

SOUTH

Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, 7 p.m.