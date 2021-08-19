Simmons Bank names security chief

Simmons Bank recently promoted Paula Appleget to the director of physical security.

Appleget will oversee operations of the bank’s security equipment and staff while creating and maintaining policies to ensure physical safety of assets owned across Simmons’ six-state sites, according to a news release.

“Paula has a proven track record for problem-solving, improving security and training associates to achieve top performance,” said Steve Massanelli, senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Simmons First National Corp. “These qualities combined with her ability to lead and motivate a team makes her a natural fit to lead the Physical Security team.” During her 15-year Simmons Bank career, Appleget has served in a variety of capacities. In the past four years, Appleget has led several advances in technology and equipment in physical security.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, Appleget has certifications in security operations, web application security and organizational data security.

Casino hosting vaccination clinic today

The Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine will be available at the Saracen Casino, 1 Saracen Resort Drive, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. The vaccine is available for 18-year-olds and older, according to a news release. The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Saracen Casino and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the free vaccination clinic.

Covid testing event to be held at church

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will be a testing site for covid-19 and the delta variant from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 26. It is free to the public, according to a news release.

The test will involve collecting a saliva sample through spitting in a lab cup. If infected, the participant will be provided further instructions.

This testing is available through a collaborative partnership between Dr. Karen Crowell of Pinnacle Family Medicine and Aletha Mays, chief executive officer of RHEA Medical Support Services, according to the release.

Infectious-disease expert and virologist, Dr. Lane Rolling, director of clinical education and research at the Tropical Pathology and Infectious Disease Association, recently attended a gathering in Pine Bluff and discussed how to manage covid-19 and the variants.

Rolling gave an overview of the virus, discussed how testing and vaccinating are best implemented and key strategies and treatments. He emphasized that people must be proactive and recommended frequent testing, according to the release.

Pharmacy reopens its covid-shots clinic

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., has reopened its covid-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary, according to owner Lelan Stice said.

The clinic reopened because of the high volume of vaccine in the retail pharmacy, he said.

Walmart offers vaccines for flu, covid

Walmart is offering both flu and covid-19 vaccinations in all Walmart pharmacies in Arkansas. Customers can receive a low-cost flu vaccine and free covid-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose, according to a news release.

In addition to walk-in availability, Walmart offers a variety of initiatives, making it easy to get vaccinated while following covid-19 safety protocols, according to the release.

To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources, visit www.walmart.com/wellnesshub.

Rison graduate receives scholarship

Brooklyn Cassidy Miller, a Rison High School graduate, is attending Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden this fall after receiving one of the first SAU Tech Alumni Scholarships.

Miller is majoring in phlebotomy and began her studies on Wednesday according to the release.

The scholarship was created by Jason Morrison and provides children of SAU Tech alumni an opportunity to receive the funding to attend the school. Students can apply at www.sautech.edu.