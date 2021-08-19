DRILLERS 7, NATURALS 0

Designated hitter Clayton Daniel hit a two-run home run and a three-run double to pace the Tulsa Drillers in a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday in front of 3,446 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Daniel's home run -- his second of the season -- came on a 1-1 pitch in the bottom of the second inning. His double was the big hit in a four-run fourth inning that saw Daniel score on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Vargas. Vargas would score the Drillers' final run in the seventh inning on Jacob Amaya's single to right field.

Daniel, Amaya, Vargas and Huner Feduccia had two hits each for the Drillers, who finished with 13 as a team. The Natuals were held to two hits, one apiece by catcher Meibrys Viloria and third baseman Jimmy Govern.

Reliever Andrew Schwaab (5-0) earned the victory on the mound after pitching 3 hitless innings with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Northwest Arkansas starter Nolan Watson (2-2) took the loss after allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits with a walk and a strikeout over 3 innings.