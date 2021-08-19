Elaine man killed in 1-vehicle crash

An Elaine man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 44 in Mellwood, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

James E. Allman, 74, was driving a Ford F150 pickup north on the highway at 10:21 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and ran off the left side before the truck hit a concrete foundation, overturned and caught fire, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.