ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Jeff Foxworthy brings Southern humor to Oaklawn

A Foxworthy show

Comedian, TV host and author Jeff Foxworthy performs at 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 19 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Doors open at 6. Masks are optional; cameras and/or recorders are prohibited, as are outside food and drinks.

Tickets are $40-$95; there is an overall six-ticket limit. Visit tinyurl.com/Foxworthy1.

Pianist on Price

Pianist Linda Holzer, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will moderate a panel Sunday at the International Florence Price Festival, aka "PriceFest," a virtual music festival dedicated to the legacy of composer and Arkansas native Florence Price, at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Holzer's panel discussion, titled "Roots and Wings: The Role of Florence Price's Arkansas Heritage," will cover "the nurturing inspirational forces in Little Rock that shaped Florence Price's childhood education" and became the foundation for her professional career, according to a news release.

The panel will also include Sybil Hampton, retired president of Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation; Stephen Hayes of Philander Smith College; Earnest Lamb of Minnesota State University Moorhead; and Benji de la Piedra, director of the Herbert Denton Community History Project for the Central Arkansas Library System.

Register for the conference (there's a registration fee) at pricefest.org/register.

Composer and Arkansas native Florence Price is the focus of a virtual three-day festival, including a panel on her Arkansas roots, this weekend at the University of Maryland at College Park. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Price was the first female Black composer to have a symphonic composition performed by a major American orchestra and was one of the first Black classical composers to gain international attention.

Holzer will join Arkansas Symphony musicians Sandra McDonald and Leanne Day-Simpson, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Rafael Leon, cello, to perform Price's "Piano Quintet" in a minor in the orchestra's River Rhapsodies chamber music concert, 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at at the Clinton Presidential Center.

Cemetery talk

Master Gardener Susan Rose will discuss "Easy, Carefree Ground Covers, for Sun and Shade" for the Mount Holly Garden Series, 9 a.m. Saturday in the Historic 1889 Bell House at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. Parking is available inside the cemetery. A suggested donation benefits cemetery projects. Call (501) 372-3372 or email mewtfrontporchlady@ gmail.com.

Six Bridges lineup

More than 70 award-winning and best-selling authors will be presenters for the Central Arkansas Library System's 18th annual Six Bridges Book Festival, Oct. 21-31. The list includes:

Jacqueline Woodson, a 2020 MacArthur Fellow, four-time Newbery Honor winner, three-time National Book Award finalist and two-time Coretta Scott King Award winner ("Brown Girl Dreaming," "Before the Ever After")

Charles Yu, National Book Award winner ("Interior Chinatown")

Popular science writer Mary Roach ("Fuzz," "Packing for Mars")

Vashti Harrison, a best-selling children's author and illustrator ("Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History")

TJ Klune, Lambda Literary Award-winning author ("The House in the Cerulean Sea," "Under the Whispering Door")

PEN Open Book Award winner Helen Oyeyemi ("Peaces," "What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours")

National Book Award winner and Arkansas native Nate Powell ("March," "Save it for Later")

Young adult fiction debut author Ayana Gray ("Beasts of Prey"), who was recently featured on the cover of O, Oprah Magazine.

Previous festival "fan favorites" will return, including the "Tasty Reads" edible book contest; "Pub or Perish," presented by the Arkansas Times; the Junior League of Little Rock's Little Readers Rock events for children and families; and "Classic in Context," highlighting "The Princess Bride."

Most events will be free and virtual, accessible via Zoom. The full schedule is available at SixBridgesBookFestival.org. Call (501) 918-3098 or email bmooy@cals.org.