Gravette Day 2021 was truly ‘A New Day’

GRAVETTE — Gravette Day 2021 was a resounding success. Visitors from Gravette and the surrounding area turned out in force to make the event “A New Day” indeed after covid concerns forced the cancellation of several activities last year. A brief rain and windstorm blew through the area on Friday evening and cooled the air enough to create perfect weather for the big day. Attendance was excellent as folks were eager to again enjoy activities they had missed in 2020.

Kiwanis Club members started serving pancakes and sausage at 6:30 a.m. and many diners came out to eat their fill at the popular breakfast and enjoy visiting with family and friends. Runners and walkers in the Gravette Day 5K took off at the sound of the starting gun about 8 a.m. The race was sponsored by the Gravette Gym, with proceeds benefiting the Gravette Fire Department. Awards were presented to Tian Grant, under 18 winner; Nico Hall, fastest male runner; and Mary Hudson, fastest female.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles began pulling onto the old bus barn property early in the day and soon the lot was filled with vehicles shined up and decked out with features to put a gleam in the eye of any car show enthusiast. The show attracted many entries and awards were given in five classes.

The car show was sponsored by the Gravette Historical Museum and museum commission members held an open house with snacks and visiting at the community room (old home economics building) just east of the car show grounds. The museum annex was open to the public with recently completed displays of Johnny Varner’s barbershop and the Gravette News Herald print shop. Commission member Al Blair was on hand to run the museum’s model train for visitors’ enjoyment.

The Gravette Day parade kicked off at noon and followed its traditional route along Charlotte Street S.E., up Highway 59 to Main Street, then east down Main to Sixth Avenue S.E. and back to Charlotte. Many spectators lined the parade route to watch as parade marshals Dr. Nancy Jones, Dr. Marc Poemoceah and Dr. David Tucker passed by and to admire the gaily decorated floats.

Gravette fire, police and emergency vehicles led off the parade and were joined by firetrucks from Maysville Fire Department and Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Several area businesses, churches and service organizations had entries in the parade. They were joined by Gravette Day pageant participants, Gravette cheerleaders, sports teams and members of several GHS graduating classes who all helped make the parade a big attraction.

Flag bearers were Mike Carnahan, adjutant of John E. Tracy American Legion post, and Darrell Mercer, the post’s second-vice-commander. Members of the Gravette High School band, led by director Aaron Ray, marched sharply down the route and stopped on Main Street to charge up the crowd with a lively performance of the school fight song.

Following the parade, many remained on the street and walked toward Kindley Park to gather in front of the Bank of Gravette for their popular money drop. Containers of colorful balls were released in two drops, one for youngsters 5 to 13 and one for ages 14 and over. $850 in prizes was awarded, with a $100 winner in each age group.

Mayor Kurt Maddox welcomed Gravette Day visitors at a 1 p.m. opening ceremony in Kindley Park. Lee Donell sang the national anthem, then Gravette High School band members and cheerleaders kicked off the ceremony with an enthusiastic pep rally. Trophies were presented to parade winners: Athletic Booster Club for most festive entry; Gravette Lions Club, best use of theme; and Gravette Gym, best overall entry. Morgan Thomas, the four-month-old son of Blake and Chelsea Thomas of Gravette, won the award for youngest person present; and Al and Frances Radley of Farmington, both 83, won for oldest persons present. Larry Loken of Canby, Minn., traveled 671 miles to win the award for farthest distance traveled.

Johnny Dale Roberts took the stage at 1:30 p.m., along with band members Doug Fuller on drums, Joe Twist on bass and Eddie Snow on steel guitar. Their lively variety of country and rock tunes had several people singing along and clapping their hands and brought a couple of dancers to their feet.

Pageants in various age groups began with the Pretty Baby competition at 3:30 p.m. and continued throughout the evening. Dane Hilger was the announcer for the pageants with contests held on the main stage at Kindley Park. A total of 144 contestants entered the youth pageants and awards were presented in eight divisions.

The evening concluded with the crowning of Miss Teen Gravette Shaelee Jensen at 6:50 p.m. and Miss Gravette Kaitlyn Lloyd at 7:20 p.m. Lloyd was also chosen as Miss Congeniality and received the award for best overall interview. Angel Ivers received the Spirit of the Pageant award and Rebecca Davis the Darlene McVay community service award. Keeli Moore was second runner-up for Miss Gravette and Tiffany Wheeler was first runner-up.

Food, merchandise and service vendor booths were scattered throughout the park, many offering free prizes or services, and kept visitors lingering until after 8 p.m. A Kids Zone was set up just east of the gazebo and many children enjoyed the free rides sponsored by the city of Gravette.

Susan Holland can be reached by email at sholland@nwadg.com .