In recent days we've seen video of Afghans plummeting to earth from American aircraft they hopelessly held onto for as long as they could. In April 1975, Douglas Conklin saw South Vietnamese, fleeing their own dissolving country, drown as they attempted to board American ships.

Recently we've seem images of Afghans packed tightly in a cargo plane. In April 1975, Paul Lemke of Springtown saw South Vietnamese packed shoulder to shoulder aboard merchant ships, desperate to escape. Events in Afghanistan, he says, "happened a lot like in '75."

Mack Payne, another Vietnam veteran, notes that the Kabul and Saigon situations have their differences, but as he watched the news from Afghanistan he thought, "Here we go again."

Vietnam veterans tend to be skeptical of the media, but none I've heard over the past few days reject the comparison between Afghanistan today and South Vietnam 46 years ago. There are historical parallels--for example, that despite years of American assistance, neither the South Vietnamese nor the Afghan governments ever gained the trust of the people. But these veterans dwelt more on psychological and moral themes.

Glyn Haynie fought in Vietnam when he was a teenager. He has been thinking about Saigon's fall but also about a U.S. government that seems not to care about the loss of life and about an American public that is "so spoiled they are indifferent to the men and women sent to war."

For Ron Maines of Rogers, the news from Afghanistan dredges up old feelings about "the total disaster in Vietnam." Mixing "nation-building" with military strategy is a mistake, he says. "The first time I saw Marines handing out candy to Vietnamese schoolchildren, I knew we were in trouble. Marines are paid to engage the enemy, destroy their will to fight and then go home."

Nicholas Warr, an officer in the Battle for Hue in 1968, felt his soul "being shredded" as he watched news of Saigon's collapse. And now "we watch the news media opine about what happened in Afghanistan." Once again "we have left our allies to their terrible fate."

Inette Miller reported for Time magazine in Vietnam. She says that when the U.S. sent troops into Afghanistan and Iraq her thought was, "Oh my God, have we learned nothing at all?" She speaks of the young people who wear the uniform, many of whom joined the military for lack of other options. We pat them on the head with a "thank you for your service" but would never think of encouraging our own sons or daughters to follow their example. "All of it makes me sick."

Such are the things I heard when I asked people with experience in Vietnam what the news from Afghanistan brought to mind.

Probably every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine who served on the ground in Afghanistan knew that the country was beyond the reach of modernity. So long as outsiders defended the right of girls to go to school, then girls went go to school. But few Afghans themselves were willing to fight for that.

The belief that Afghanistan ever could be a functional country recognizable to someone living in Arkansas, Argentina or Albania was always a fantasy, initially nursed in the mind of George W. Bush and his advisers and then entrenched as policy.

The young men and women who patrolled Afghanistan's valleys, swept for mines, or ran for cover as their bases came under mortar bombardment were asked to do the impossible. Yet, however futile the mission, there is something noble in their trying.

This point is made by Tran Quan, who fled South Vietnam as a child. She served in the U.S. Army and her memoir "Soldier On" is soon to be published. "The sacrifices of American forces in Afghanistan are not in vain," she said, "because for 20 years those lives upheld the message of freedom, just like in Vietnam."

Remembering her own experience as a refugee, she thinks about "the Afghan children who no longer have the security of home and school." Their future seems bleak.

But maybe there is hope. "My family and I were able to survive those wartime flames and eventually find peace. I pray for those who cannot escape."

We hope that at some point the leaders who inflicted this deep wound on this country's soul will face an accounting. But the kids in uniform who followed orders and tried to make successes of South Vietnam, Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq--these should be honored more now than ever.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the website "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans" (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). Contact him at pjones@jbu.edu.