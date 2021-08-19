Happy birthday (Aug. 19): You were born to lead. Your plans are inspired, and the way you communicate them will lead others to help you build amazing new circumstances, business and relationships. For you, the best part is seeing loved ones thrive with the care and modeling you give so successfully. Savvy negotiating nets an October win.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Confluent interests naturally organize into a group effort that elevates all individual contributions, including your own. What happens next might best be described as a wonderful becoming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even as you try new styles, add skills and work to accommodate the fresh demands of the time, there's a strong core at your center that remains unchanged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Unfriendliness is a kind of weakness and a failure of awareness you avoid as you strive to create an atmosphere of support, inclusion and ease around you. You bring out the best in people.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When telling a story, you dwell on the parts that suit you, and a good audience asks questions according to their own curiosity. If curiosity is not forthcoming, consider if you have the right audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Acting out of frustration usually fixes nothing. More often, solutions come from a calm place. You strive to keep your cool, not only because things work better that way but also because it's how you want to be remembered.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You know what it's like to feel different from the others, and you'd rather not judge anyone. Also, judgment removes you from the present moment, which is where power and pleasure come from.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll attract people to your cause. Once they get involved, it becomes their own. The fact that this purpose means something different to each person who gets involved is further proof this is a worthwhile effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've figured out this puzzle before, but that gives you little advantage. This disassembled jumble must once again be built piece by piece. At least now you know it can be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoidance would be an effective coping technique except for the lingering fear that the thing you're avoiding will eventually catch up to you. Spin around quickly, and face it head-on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There will always be people who have what you want. Use them as inspiration, not discouragement. Their attainment in the one area has nothing to do with your ability to reach your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clearly, you've become attached to a certain outcome. You didn't anticipate this would happen. Your unpredictable feelings come part in parcel with being human.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Chasing is an active strategy but not a powerful one. You should not have to chase that which is your equal. Equals are magnetized by a reciprocal attraction. Chasing makes things run.

LEO SUN'S LAST DAYS

With just a few days left of the Leo sun, the self-centered charisma of main character energy is hanging on for dear life. Jupiter challenges the matter, taunting the sun from the philanthropic realm of Aquarius. If the Leo sun is “one for all,” Jupiter in Aquarius is “all for one.” Uranus interrupts the argument with a reversal.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I know people of every other sign, but oddly enough, this is my first encounter with a Gemini. What can I expect?”

A: The first air sign of the zodiac is highly intellectual, quick-witted and full of fantastic energy. Gemini is playful and mischievous, unbound to convention. There’s a delightful bit of whimsy that goes with this sign. They are apt to change midcourse, play devil’s advocate or endeavor to use any number of problem-solving techniques for the simple pleasure of the exercise. Gemini’s active mind loves to breathe new life into old ideas and to contribute to the body of human knowledge. But the thing Gemini is really proficient at is communication. This sign can relate to people of all walks of life and get their message across. They have an ease with conversation, whether it’s small talk about the weather or high-minded intellectual debate. Gemini senses when others are not tracking with their line of reason and can change their conversation to subjects on which they can form a real connection. It’s not only humans that Gemini communicates with either. The sign of the twins will often make a bond with animals, too. Their natural friendliness allows them to relate in a variety of “languages” in order to understand another being’s world and to also be understood.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

At the turn of the 20th century, the race for human flight featured serious scientists across the globe, including some highly educated and funded individuals. But it was the indomitable will and tenacity of the Wright brothers that cracked the code, and without funding or education. The Leo inventor Orville Wright changed the world forever by flying toward his guiding planet, the sun.