Hot Springs directors raise questions about ordinance’s Majestic exemption

The noise ordinance the Hot Springs Board of Directors tabled Tuesday night included an exemption for musical events hosted at facilities with architectural and landscape features designed to sequester sound.

"(The exemption) has garnered attention over the last week," City Attorney Brian Albright told the board. "I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know we're talking about the outdoor venue that would be constructed on the Majestic Hotel site."

The city-owned property is under contract to R.A. Wilson Enterprises, the local development company that offered the city $2,163,128 for the 5 acres on Park Avenue. The real estate contract the board approved last month requires the company build an outdoor entertainment venue on the property.

The contract gave R.A. Wilson a 180-270 day due diligence period to determine the feasibility of The Majestic, the 6,000 capacity venue it's proposed for the site. The property is in escrow until the sale closes. R.A. Wilson's $100,000 deposit becomes nonrefundable at the end of due diligence.

R.A. Wilson President/CEO Rick Wilson told the board earlier this summer that sound engineers he's contracted assured him sound won't encroach on neighboring properties.

"I expect we're all familiar where the statue of St. Mary is across the street," Wilson, referring to the statue at St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Church at 100 Central Ave., told the board in June. "They tell me you're not going to be able to hear this from there."

Given that assurance, several directors questioned the need for the exemption. The board voted 6-1 to approve the real estate contract at its July 20 business meeting.

Attorney Justin Hurst addressed the board on Wilson's behalf Tuesday night.

"I believe everything Mr. Wilson said when he was here is true and accurate, and I believe he stands by every statement he made," he said.

District 1 Director Erin Holliday, the lone director who opposed the real estate contract, requested that the exemption be removed from the amended ordinance the board will consider at its next business meeting. She said The Majestic and other venues with sound-suppression elements described in the exemption be subject to noise regulations specific to their zoning district.

The draft ordinance the board tabled Tuesday night established acceptable decibel levels for residential and nonresidential zones, including specific regulations for the central business district, or C-1, zone that the Majestic property falls under. Noise levels of 90-100 decibels would be allowed in C-1, a more permissive standard than the 85-95 decibels prescribed for other commercial zones.

Dobbs-Smith told the board the exemption was too broad. It doesn't prescribe acceptable decibel levels or times of day when noise is acceptable. Albright noted venues falling under the exemption are subject to approval by the Hot Springs Planning Commission.

"As this draft is written, it has to be approved by the planning commission," he said. "All of that testimony, all of that evidence, all of the planning and sound engineering, they're going to have to sell the planning commission on the development and get approval."

He told the board the amended ordinance he will present at the next business meeting will retain the exemption. The board can continue to debate the exemption when it reconvenes, he said. Other modifications recommended by the board will be incorporated into the amended ordinance.

The draft ordinance's emergency clause will be removed, giving the police department time to acquire sound-measuring equipment. The neighborhood services division of the planning and development department will be removed from the enforcement section, making the police department the sole enforcer of the new regulations.

Albright told the board the "plainly audible and disruptive" standard in the noise ordinance adopted in 2001 was too subjective. An updated ordinance enshrining acceptable decibel levels will help the city enforce the short-term residential rental regulations the board adopted in May, he said.

The city issued STR licenses for almost 400 properties in areas zoned for residential use prior to the moratorium that took effect at the end of May.

"Part of the requirements of the (STR ordinance) is we publish a good neighbors brochure," Albright said. "Part of the contents of that, and some of the issues related to STRs in general, surround noise and noise issues. Part of the issues that concerned me was not having a quantifiable way of measuring the noise.

"When you're in district court, it's the officer's observance of the noise. The officer is making a judgment in the field. I'm not saying our current ordinance would not withstand court scrutiny. It can, but it does give me some pause for concern."