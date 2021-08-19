July home construction falls 7%

WASHINGTON -- Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as home builders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds.

The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.

Housing starts were projected to cool slightly to a 1.60 million pace while construction permits were forecast to rise, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

At the same time, applications for building permits, which can forecast future activity, rose 2.6% in July from the June level to an annual rate of 1.64 million units because of a pickup in applications for multifamily dwellings. It was the first monthly increase in permit applications since March.

Construction starts for single-family homes fell 4.9% in July to an annual rate of 1.11 million while construction of apartments of five units or more dropped 13.6% to a rate of 412,000 units.

Home construction was down in every part of the country except the South where housing starts rose 2.1%. The biggest decline was in the Northeast, a drop of 49.3%, followed by declines of 11.3% in the West and 6.9% in the Midwest.

According to a survey of builder confidence, expectations fell sharply in August to the lowest level in a year as builders struggled with high costs, supply shortages and rising home prices. Expectations dropped five points to a reading of 75 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey.

While the peak of the housing frenzy may be past, economists believe strong demand will continue to drive the market.

"Housing demand and sparse inventory will give builders strong reasons to maintain solid levels of construction," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "However, high materials prices, a limited supply of workers and limited land availability will constrain activity."

Also on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications fell 3.9% last week to their lowest level in a month, reflecting a drop in refinancing applications as mortgage interest rates rose.

Builders are scrambling to navigate material and labor constraints to construct homes and work down backlogs. A pickup in construction could boost the number of homes on the market and help slow the price gains that have led to a pullback in sales.

Lean inventory, high construction costs and a groundswell in housing demand have pushed prices skyward. A record share of respondents in a University of Michigan survey of consumers in August noted it was a bad time to buy a home because of high prices.

A recent decline in lumber prices paired with any improvement in the availability of supplies and labor should support future construction.

Meantime, the Federal Reserve has signaled it will be some time before policymakers raise the benchmark interest rate, suggesting borrowing costs will remain favorable for some time.

Data on sales of new and existing homes will be released next week.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert Bloomberg News (WPNS).