Kushner friend Trump pardoned rearrested in cyberstalking case

NEW YORK -- A newspaper editor friend of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was hit Wednesday with state cyberstalking charges in New York, seven months after Trump pardoned him in a similar federal case just before leaving office.

Manhattan prosecutors accused Ken Kurson, the New York Observer's editor when it was owned by Kushner, of hacking his wife's online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people during heated divorce proceedings in 2015.

Kurson of South Orange, N.J., is charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies. At times, prosecutors said, Kurson was monitoring his now ex-wife's computer activity from his desk at the Observer's Manhattan offices.

Kurson did not enter a plea at his arraignment Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance.

The allegations mirror federal charges filed in October against Kurson -- a case that went away when Trump pardoned him in January in the final hours of his White House term.

Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes, not state offenses.

"We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York," Vance said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with Kurson's lawyer.

Kurson is the first person in Trump's orbit to be charged by state prosecutors after being pardoned by the former president, though it's not the first time Manhattan prosecutors have tangled with a Trump ally.

New York eased double-jeopardy protections in 2019 to ensure state prosecutors could pursue charges against anyone granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes.

In Kurson's case, double jeopardy wouldn't necessarily be an issue because his federal case ended before a conviction or acquittal.