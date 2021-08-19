County vision suffers

Re the editorial on digital bridges: "Looking at the percentage of broadband coverage across Arkansas' 75 counties, you'll find some counties are doing just fine. Benton County has 94 percent broadband coverage, and Boone County has 90 percent."

Unfortunately, Boone County economic development vision fails to match opportunities created by broadband (not doing just fine), failing to leverage technology companies (digital nomads) seeking "quality of life" locations, telehealth, telemedicine, Branson, proximity to Johnny Morris Enterprises (Big Cedar, Top of the Rock, world-class golf courses, new development near Buffalo River), proximity to Walmart headquarters and Alice Walton (Whole Health Institute, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), etc.

If those were connected via digital bridges, then the census would be much greater than a paltry 1.3 percent increase (2010 to 2020 population). Jobs would be much better. Harrison "vision" has created the paradox of a 22.8 percent poverty rate and low unemployment rate of 3.4 percent. Vision of keep doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results.

Harrison had Walmart Store #2, which both Sam Walton and analysts referred to as the key to Walmart success. Wouldn't have happened without it. Key was willingness to change (people voted with their pocketbooks). Harrison was viewed as a castle and moat, self-sufficient and self-governing. Sam saw it as the retail hub serving a 70-mile radius (pre-Branson). It was the Walmart model that was successfully replicated.

Help wanted: person with vision to swim upstream. Ignore the conventional wisdom.

HERB LAIR

Harrison

Still all about them

My husband was a young, fairly new college faculty member in the 1970s. One day a faculty meeting was called to adopt a new group medical insurance plan. At that time, a number of the instructors were older. When maternity benefits were considered for inclusion in the plan, the majority voted "no," laughingly remarking that they were too old to need maternity benefits.

My spouse reminded them that, after all, this was group health insurance and that he would willingly pay for coverage of heart disease, e.g., since this was a risk factor for their age group. His appeal fell on deaf ears. The younger group was left to pay out-of-pocket for birth expenses.

Thinking of this group interaction that occurred 50 years ago reminds me of how self-centered we humans can be and often are!

DORIS HUTCHINS

Conway