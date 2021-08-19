Louisiana shouting cuts short meeting on school mask rule

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana's top school board abruptly ended a chaotic meeting Wednesday without debating whether to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate for schools after a raucous crowd of angry parents packed the hearing room and refused to put on face coverings.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's meeting disintegrated into a shouting of "no more masks" as a majority of the hundreds of people in attendance objected when told they must mask up to comply with Edwards' order, which includes state buildings.

At one point, board members urged the crowd to follow the order or move to a separate room, to no avail.

"We desire to hear from you and to have this discussion," said board President Sandy Holloway.

But she was greeted with outcry from the audience, with one person screaming: "Don't infringe on our rights!"

Rather than try to enforce the face covering requirement during the resistance, the board voted 8-2 to adjourn the hearing -- a decision that leaves Edwards' mask mandate unchallenged. The crowd erupted into shouting about recall efforts for board members, who were escorted out by law-enforcement officers.



The Democratic governor enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces -- including school campuses from kindergarten through college -- no matter whether occupants are vaccinated, as Louisiana saw covid-19 infections surge.

"It is the only way that we have a reasonable shot to keep schools open and kids safe," Edwards said Wednesday on his monthly radio show.

He suggested opposition to the mask requirement came from a small, vocal minority.

Louisiana had the nation's highest rate of new coronavirus infections over the past week per capita, and its hospitals are breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with covid-19. The state health department reported 3,022 covid-19 patients in the hospital Wednesday, 91% of them not fully vaccinated.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, GOP state lawmakers and others object to the requirement and suggest the education board should decide what happens in schools.

Parents who want to send their children to school without masks have shown up at school board meetings, in protests and at the state Capitol.

Before Edwards' mask mandate, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education declined to enact statewide covid-19 requirements, with Holloway saying in July that those decisions were best left to school systems.

The board on Wednesday was supposed to discuss whether it agrees with an opinion from Landry that suggests Edwards' face-covering requirement can't apply to schools. The attorney general said only that the education board and state lawmakers have the authority to issue such a mandate for schools.

Edwards, a lawyer, called the Landry opinion "completely wrong."



DEFIANCE IN FLORIDA

Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties became the third and fourth school districts in Florida to adopt stricter mask mandates Wednesday, a day after school boards in Broward and Alachua counties faced threats of severe penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

The Hillsborough County School Board, which oversees the state's third-largest district with more than 206,000 students in the Tampa area, voted to adopt a 30-day mask mandate with a medical opt-out for students, teachers and staff. The new policy takes effect today.

Hillsborough School Board attorney Jim Porter acknowledged the move could lead to conflict with DeSantis and state education officials who argue such mandates are illegal and subject to punishment.

"There is a risk they will find us in noncompliance," Porter said.

The main sponsor, board member Nadia Combs, said the virus outbreak poses "an immediate danger" to the system and steps must be taken to contain it, or the district might face a complete shutdown. Within days of students returning to class, infections forced thousands of students into isolation, having tested positive for covid-19, or into quarantine because of close contact with a positive case.

"I am not on the board for political partisanship," Combs said. "We have to keep our schools open. That is my goal."

One member who voted against the mask mandate, Melissa Snively, said there will be "repercussions" from the state that could include funding cuts, although President Joe Biden has vowed the federal government would make up any losses for districts that impose mask mandates.

"We're going to go down this road and get our hands slapped," Snively said. "I have no interest today in breaking the law."



Also Wednesday, the Miami-Dade School Board passed a similar mandate. In Miami-Dade, Florida's largest school district with 334,000 students, a task force of medical experts recommended students be required to wear masks when they return to classrooms next week. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho agreed and pushed for the new rule at Wednesday's meeting.

DeSantis said at a Wednesday news conference near Fort Lauderdale that Broward, Miami-Dade and other districts that impose mask mandates are violating a law passed by the Legislature and signed by him that states it is up to parents to make health decisions.

"Forcing young kids to wear masks all day, these kindergartners, having the government to force them, that's not defying me, that is defying the state of Florida's laws," DeSantis said. "This is not something we are making up. This is what the state law says."

In Broward County, the state's second-largest district with 261,000 students, two teachers and an assistant teacher died from covid-19 last week. In Miami, a 13-year-old student and four district employees have died from the virus in recent weeks, Carvalho said.

Florida's Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday for the Department of Education to further investigate Broward and Alachua school districts to impose possible sanctions.

PRESSURE IN ARIZONA

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday raised the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on mask mandates as they try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican created a $163 million school grant program using federal virus relief funds he controls, but schools that have mask mandates or have to close because of covid-19 outbreaks won't be eligible for the additional $1,800 per student.

"Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged -- mandates that place more stress on students and families aren't," Ducey said in a statement. "These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona's students."

School districts with current mask mandates will have 10 days to rescind them or lose out on the money, Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said. That's despite the fact that a law banning schools from enacting those rules does not go into effect for more than a month.

Ducey also created a $10 million grant program that largely mirrors the state's private school voucher program by awarding parents $7,000 for each student if their public school required isolating or quarantining because of covid-19 exposure, or if it mandated masks or gave preferential treatment to vaccinated children.

Education advocates have filed a lawsuit over Arizona's ban and several other state laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose covid-19 requirements.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a tweet called Ducey's action "the most absurdly dangerous and anti-science step [he] has taken."

"Until kids under 12 have access to the vaccine, what are parents supposed to do?" she asked. "Just hope their kids don't get sick and end up in the ICU?"

TEXAS LAWSUIT

Opening a new legal front against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates, a disability-rights group has filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the prohibition should be struck down for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit, filed in Austin by Disability Rights Texas on behalf of 14 children with cerebral palsy, asthma and other conditions that put them at a higher health risk, said Abbott's executive order prevents their safe return to school.

The result is an "unlawful barrier" that is preventing school districts from providing a safe learning environment for their most vulnerable students, the lawsuit said.

"Having to make a choice between my daughter's education or her life -- what kind of choice is that?" said Julia Longoria, whose 8-year-old attends school in San Antonio and is part of the lawsuit.

Longoria said her daughter, identified as JR in the lawsuit, has asthma, a growth hormone deficiency and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and needs in-person instruction to succeed in school.

JR's health is at risk if schools open at full capacity with masks optional while the highly infectious delta variant is producing a surge in covid-19 infections, the lawsuit said.

Lawyer Tom Melsheimer said the ban on mandatory masks requires parents to choose between exposing medically fragile children to a severe illness or keeping them at home, where they receive a fraction of the education and lose interaction to students without a disability.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order, leading to a more permanent ban, blocking enforcement of Abbott's order.

The decision to enforce mask wearing should be left to school districts and local public health officials, the lawsuit said.

Abbott's mask order also has been challenged in several state courts, leading to a half-dozen temporary restraining orders, some of which have been blocked by the Texas Supreme Court.

DRESS CODE

A northern Texas school district has made masks a part of its dress code for the academic year, hoping to exploit a possible loophole in Abbott's mandate ban.

The Paris Independent School District announced Tuesday that the district of about 4,000 students would include masks in the dress code after its board of trustees expressed "concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees." The district, about 110 miles northeast of Dallas, noted that Abbott's order did not suspend a chapter in the Texas Education Code that gives school districts power to oversee health and safety measures, thus allowing Paris district officials to elect to "amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority."

"The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues," the district said in a statement. "The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees' exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district."

The Paris school district appears to be the first in the state to use its authority to set a dress code requiring students and employees to wear masks, potentially setting up other school districts to do the same.

"For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases," the measure reads.

Neither the governor's office nor representatives with the Paris school district immediately responded to requests for comment early Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA OPT-OUTS FEW

In Oklahoma City, just 61 of about 30,000 public school students have opted out of a newly adopted mask requirement, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday, while Santa Fe South charter school reported no opt-outs among its approximately 3,600 students.

Both districts announced masking policies last week with opt-out options for reasons such as medical or religious restrictions.

Oklahoma City district spokesperson Crystal Raymond said district officials declined to speculate on why fewer than 1% of students have chosen to opt out as of the end of the day Tuesday.

Santa Fe South Superintendent Chris Brewster said more parents may eventually choose to exempt their children from masking, but they currently see it as a good idea.

"I think strongly ... the vast majority think this [masking] is just one piece of mitigation to keep schools open" for in-person classes, Brewster said.

Brewster said one of the district's 350 staff members has opted out.

A state law approved earlier this year and signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt bans school mask mandates, but Stitt commended both districts for the requirements, citing the opt-out provisions.

Information for this article was contributed by Melinda Deslatte, Freida Frisaro, Adriana Gomez Licon, Curt Anderson, Kelli Kennedy, Terry Spencer Mike Schneider, Bob Christie, Jacques Billeaud, Terry Tang, Anita Snow and Ken Miller of The Associated Press; by Chuck Lindell of the Austin American-Statesman (TNS) and by Timothy Bella of The Washington Post.