Man pleads guilty to Garland County home invasion; homeowner stabbed him, affidavit says

A man who forced his way into another man's home last summer and was stabbed by the homeowner before fleeing pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Nicholas William Schrader, 37, who has remained in custody since his arrest Aug. 14, 2020, pleaded guilty to a felony count of residential burglary, amended from an original charge of aggravated residential burglary, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all of it suspended, fined $500 and ordered to pay $195 in court costs.

Schrader, who lists no prior criminal history, was barred from any future contact with the victim. An additional felony count of theft of property was withdrawn. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 2, 2020, and was initially set for trial on June 14, but the case was continued and reset for a disposition hearing Monday.

His alleged accomplice, Robert Allen Collins, 38, of Malvern was arrested on Aug. 19 on the same charges and has remained in custody since then in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is set for a disposition hearing on Aug. 24. Collins was previously convicted in 2018 on felony charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to three years' supervised probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 21, 2020, a local man called to report two men had broken into his home on Afton Street and he believed he had stabbed one of them before they fled.

The victim stated he heard his dogs barking and when he went to check outside he saw two men, later identified as Schrader and Collins, standing in his yard. Collins was reportedly armed with a machete.

The victim told the men to leave, but one of them said they "had a problem" and were there for money the victim owed them. The victim said he tried to retreat inside his home, but both men pursued him and forced their way inside.

At that point, the victim states he grabbed a knife from the coffee table, and began to swing at the two intruders. Both men fled the house and left in a waiting vehicle.

While Hot Springs police were at the victim's house talking to him, they were notified a stabbing victim had come into the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Officers responded there and found Collins in the waiting room. Schrader was reportedly being treated for lacerations "consistent with being cut with a sharp-edged weapon."

According to the affidavit on the theft charge, on July 31, the same victim reported the theft of his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche by Schrader.

The victim said he saw Schrader, who had broken into his home 10 days earlier, drive by his residence. He said he followed him in his vehicle until he stopped in the 1100 block of Summer Street. At that point, the victim got out of his truck, leaving it parked in the street, and jumped into the bed of Schrader's truck.

Schrader reportedly drove a short distance and the victim got out of the truck. Then Schrader drove back to where the victim had left his vehicle, got in it and drove away.