Mississippi children’s hospital hits new peak of covid cases

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of covid-19 cases so far during the pandemic, the hospital said Thursday.

Children’s of Mississippi is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“Today, Children’s of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center reported 28 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, the highest number of pediatric COVID-19 patients at the state’s only children’s hospital since the beginning of the pandemic,” the hospital said on Facebook. “Of these hospitalized children, 100% are unvaccinated. This number includes eight children in the ICU, including five who are too young to receive the vaccine.”

Covid-19 vaccinations are available to people age 12 or older.

Mississippi has the highest per capita rate of new covid-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins covid-19 case tracker. The tracker shows that as of Wednesday, Mississippi had 118.1 new cases of covid-19 per 100,000 residents. Louisiana is next-highest at 111.9 cases per 100,000, then Florida at 101.8.

The tracker showed that Neshoba County, Miss., had the 38th-highest caseload per 100,000 residents among all counties and parishes in the United States. Neshoba County has a population of 28,376, and it has 5,627 cases of covid-19. That translates to 19,155 cases per 100,000 residents.

Neshoba County also has the lowest covid-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi, according to the state Health Department. About 22% of eligible residents in Neshoba County are fully vaccinated, compared with 36% in Mississippi and 50% in the United States. Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.

Mississippi has just under 3 million residents. The state Health Department on Thursday reported 4,807 new cases of covid-19, bringing the state’s total to 401,201 cases since the pandemic started. Mississippi has had 7,937 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic.