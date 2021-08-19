• Country singer Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee. Hunt entered the plea Wednesday in Davidson County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, The Tennessean reported. Hunt was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating the state's open-container law. An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. The 36-year-old Hunt later apologized, saying he made the "poor and selfish" decision to drive himself home after a friend's show in Nashville. Under the plea agreement, his jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended except for 48 hours, which he agreed to serve at an alternative-sentencing facility. He also must complete an alcohol safety course and will lose his license for a year.

• Rocker Marilyn Manson is facing two misdemeanor simple-assault charges after being accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and then spitting and blowing mucus on her, according to a police affidavit released Wednesday. Manson, 52, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles after facing a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that was released along with the criminal complaint. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Laconia District Court in New Hampshire. Manson's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Susan Fountain, a videographer, said she was in the venue's stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, according to the affidavit. Her company, Metronome Media, was contracted by the venue for the concert season. The affidavit accused Manson of first approaching Fountain and putting his face close to the camera before he spit a "big lougee" at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva. The affidavit said that Manson then returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in Fountain's direction. Fountain put down her camera and went to the restroom to wash her hands and arms that had Manson's bodily fluids on them. Manson also has faced abuse accusations -- unrelated to the New Hampshire incident -- in recent years. He has denied wrongdoing.