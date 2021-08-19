Ex-deputy denies negligence in shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child-negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed since the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“I didn’t do anything there to try to hurt any child there on the scene,” Peterson said. “I did the best that I could with the information. I did the best … I’ll never forget that day. You know, not only kids died, I have friends that died. And never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die, knowing that animal was in that building! Never!” Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and faces a possible death sentence.

Prosecutors have said that Peterson failed to go to the rescue as Cruz was making his way through the school’s hallways. While the law that he’s accused of breaking specifically applies to caregivers, Peterson’s defense attorneys are arguing that a law enforcement officer doesn’t fit the legal definition of a caregiver, saying that one state law specifically excludes law enforcement officers from being considered a caregiver if they are acting in an official capacity.

Jurisdiction suit in arrests is tossed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by people arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway challenging a state court’s jurisdiction over their case.

Rhode Island-based U.S. District Chief Judge John Mc-Connell Jr. dismissed the complaint filed by the Rise of the Moors group, saying in his decision Tuesday “this court must abstain from hearing such challenges” based on a precedent “which reflects a longstanding policy against federal court interference with state court proceedings.” The Massachusetts State Police and several individual troopers, a Massachusetts state judge and others were named as defendants. The plaintiffs represented themselves.

Eleven people associated with the Rhode Island group were arrested last month after an early morning standoff along Interstate 95 in Wakefield. The group, which did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, were dressed in military-style clothing and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, police said.

Gun law cited as officers exit task forces

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — At least 12 Missouri law enforcement officers have pulled out of federal task forces because of a new state gun law, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a Wednesday court filing.

In a court filing in support of a St. Louis-area lawsuit seeking to overturn the legislation, the Justice Department said the measure already has damaged relationships with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Missouri law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws kicks in Aug. 28. It subjects law enforcement officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws to a fine of $50,000.

In addition to officers being pulled from joint task forces because of the law, Kansas City police stopped providing investigative information to the bureau, the department wrote. Also, several Missouri police agencies plan to stop providing ballistics evidence to a national database used to solve gun crimes.

A Missouri attorney general spokesman said the office “will continue to vociferously” stand up for gun rights as the office defends the new state law in court.

Ruling a reprieve for Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia judge has ruled that the controversial Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in Philadelphia can remain there, reversing a decision by city officials to have it removed.

In a seven-page decision, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick said Tuesday that the decision last year to remove the statue was not supported by law and was based on insufficient evidence.

The judge’s ruling overturned a Sept. 29 decision by the city’s Board of License and Inspection Review upholding a decision by the Philadelphia Historical Commission to remove the statue.

Patrick wrote that the city failed to provide an adequate opportunity for public input about the future of the statue.

Kevin Lessard, spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said in an emailed statement that the city is considering its option and that the statue will remain in Marconi Plaza covered by a box.

George Bochetto, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, Friends of Marconi Plaza, said he would ask Patrick to order the box be removed.